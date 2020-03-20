'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 20: Rama Asks For Vansh From Gayu

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 20 episode, Naira told Kartik that Rama asked Gayu to give Vansh to them. Everyone was planning a surprise birthday party for Dadi. But everything got cancelled because of Coronavirus scare.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 20 began with Samarth asking the servant to give less sugar to Vansh. Gayu got angry and accused him of being biased against the kid. However, Samarth clarified that he said it because Vansh had a cavity. He accused Gayu of making him a villain in everyone’s eyes because he is Vansh’s stepfather.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 19: Kartik Gets A Letter From Leela

Later, Manish informed Kartik that they are planning a gift for Naira. Swarna told Kartik that Manish bought the farmhouse. Naira came back home. Kartik asked her what happened. Naira told him what Rama had said about people snatching someone’s child. When Kartik asked more about it Naira said that Vivaan’s father was ill and his mother asked them to give Vansh since Gayu had a baby coming. Kartik got angry and they were discussing the matter when Samarth came there. He assured them he would talk to Gayu when she felt better. He also promised to talk to Vivaan’s parents and Rama.

Everyone in the house started preparing for Dadi’s birthday. Naira planned a surprise party. They discussed for a long time and finally got tired. While they were resting, Naira told that Naksh, Kirti and Krish were also coming. Meanwhile, Bhabhimaa and Devyaani made ladoos for Kriti and Krish. But Naksh called them and said that their flight got cancelled because of Coronavirus outbreak. They asked Naksh to take care.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 17: Kartik Calls Leela

Naira and Kartik decided they would plan everything after the spread of Coronavirus stopped. Kairav and Vansh came there and asked why were they not going. When Naira explained the situation, Kairav said they would find a solution. Naira said they could not have a big gathering, but could plan something at home.

Later, everyone pretended to be busy. Dadi got upset seeing this. But just then they saw the news about Coronavirus. Manish told them everything was getting shut. Kartik said it would not be correct tohave even small gathering. Everyone was busy discussing about the Coronavirus, when Kartik got a message from Rakesh saying he would inform him about his daughter if he got any news. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 18: Kartik's Daughter Maybe Alive?

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 16: Gayu Falls Down The Stairs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.