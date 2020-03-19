The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 19: Kartik Gets A Letter From Leela

Television News

Here is 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' written update for March 19, 2020. Read to know about the latest episode for several interesting revelations

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai written update

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 19 episode, Kartik received a letter from Leela saying his daughter was alive. Samarth scolded Gayu for making Vansh sit on her lap. Kartik hired a detective to find out about his daughter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 19 began with Naira asking Kartik she did not want to hope or doubt after what the inspector said but he may do as he liked. She left crying and Kartik started crying as well. He asked for a sign from God that he needed to do this.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 18: Kartik's Daughter Maybe Alive?

Kartik arrived at Leela’s house. But Leela’s son asked him to stop but Kartik went inside and saw someone behind the curtain. He asked the person to tell him about his daughter. But Leela’s son told him it was his aunt and not his mother. However, the latter had left a letter for Kartik. Kartik read the letter.

At the Goenka house, Samarth scolded Gayu for making Vansh sit on her lap. He tried to defend himself saying it was not right for a pregnant lady to lift a heavy kid. Naira told him that Gayu was going to her paternal house for her delivery and would take Vansh along. However, Samarth understood his mistake and took Gayu inside. Suwarna suggested that Gayu should observe the ‘gangaur fast’ to improve her relations with Samarth. Naira thought she should also do the same.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 17: Kartik Calls Leela

Kartik came home and lied to Naira about the envelope. A flashback scene showed Kartik reading the letter and crying. In it, Leela had written that Kartik and Naira’s daughter was alive. She had also given a picture to help them. Kartik saw the picture and got shocked. The flashback ended here. Naira asked Kartik if he was alright, but Kartik lied saying he was feeling unwell. He went to bed, but thought to himself that he would find out about their daughter.

The next morning, Kartik called detective Rakesh and told him he was sending a picture. He wanted information about the person but asked him not to tell anyone about it. Rakesh agreed. Later, Kartik got a call and told Naira he had to go to the factory to deal with some problem and asked her to not tell Manish. Kartik, however, went to meet Rakesh. Meanwhile, Naira met Rama at a restaurant. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 16: Gayu Falls Down The Stairs

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 13: Goenka Family Trusts Naira

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI