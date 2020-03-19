'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 19: Kartik Gets A Letter From Leela

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 19 episode, Kartik received a letter from Leela saying his daughter was alive. Samarth scolded Gayu for making Vansh sit on her lap. Kartik hired a detective to find out about his daughter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 19 began with Naira asking Kartik she did not want to hope or doubt after what the inspector said but he may do as he liked. She left crying and Kartik started crying as well. He asked for a sign from God that he needed to do this.

Kartik arrived at Leela’s house. But Leela’s son asked him to stop but Kartik went inside and saw someone behind the curtain. He asked the person to tell him about his daughter. But Leela’s son told him it was his aunt and not his mother. However, the latter had left a letter for Kartik. Kartik read the letter.

At the Goenka house, Samarth scolded Gayu for making Vansh sit on her lap. He tried to defend himself saying it was not right for a pregnant lady to lift a heavy kid. Naira told him that Gayu was going to her paternal house for her delivery and would take Vansh along. However, Samarth understood his mistake and took Gayu inside. Suwarna suggested that Gayu should observe the ‘gangaur fast’ to improve her relations with Samarth. Naira thought she should also do the same.

Kartik came home and lied to Naira about the envelope. A flashback scene showed Kartik reading the letter and crying. In it, Leela had written that Kartik and Naira’s daughter was alive. She had also given a picture to help them. Kartik saw the picture and got shocked. The flashback ended here. Naira asked Kartik if he was alright, but Kartik lied saying he was feeling unwell. He went to bed, but thought to himself that he would find out about their daughter.

The next morning, Kartik called detective Rakesh and told him he was sending a picture. He wanted information about the person but asked him not to tell anyone about it. Rakesh agreed. Later, Kartik got a call and told Naira he had to go to the factory to deal with some problem and asked her to not tell Manish. Kartik, however, went to meet Rakesh. Meanwhile, Naira met Rama at a restaurant. The episode ended here.

