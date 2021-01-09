Vrushika Mehta Says She Would Love To Explore The World Of OTT This New Year

Vrushika Mehta is a very well-known television actor. Vrushika Mehta’s debut was with Aasman Se Aage (2012) after which she went ahead to appear in many television and web-series. Vrushika Mehta is best known for her character of Sharon Rai Prakash in Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance and was last seen on-screen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the character of Dr Riddhima Saxena. Recently, the actor who has made a very strong mark for herself in the Indian television industry has revealed that she is very keen in order to explore the OTT platform. Read further ahead to know more about what Vrushika Mehta has to say about working on digital platforms.

Vrushika Mehta on working for OTT platforms

While the television has and will always be Vrushika Mehta’s main audience base, the actor has recently revealed that she feels the digital media has been booming with great content over the last few months, further adding that this is something that she would really like to do. Talking about wanting to be a part of the digital world, Vrushika Mehta has said that she has been very lucky that she got the chance to pull off some great characters on the television that are loved and cherished by her fans and well-wishers to date. Despite this, Vrushika Mehta has admitted that along with television, she would also “love to explore the world of OTT”.

Vrushika Mehta said that the OTT medium has been showcasing some amazing content also covering many different genres in the last few months. People have also started to take a “big liking” to the digital medium, so as an actor Vrushika Mehta feels that it is a must for her to give a shot to this platform. The actor then said that the best part about the OTT platform is that there are “no restrictions” on the content that can be shown, and there is a place for new concepts, unique storylines, and themes that are covering many different variations that Vrushika Mehta feels can really help her enhance her abilities as an actor. Vrushika Mehta really hopes that the new year gives her some great opportunities in the OTT world in order to widen her scope as an actor and a performer. For now, Vrushika Mehta's debut on OTT is unknown.

