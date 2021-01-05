'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': A List Of Actors Who Refused To Play Naira In The Soap Opera

One of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon complete twelve successful years on the small screen as its first episode had premiered on January 12, 2009. The Star Plus show had actors Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the leading couple until 2016. However, the show's plot underwent a major transformation and focussed on showcasing the story of Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, from 2016. However, did you know there have been multiple actors who rejected to essay the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Thus, as the show will soon celebrate its 12th anniversary, here's a list of female actors who refused to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast as Naira:

Sanaya Irani

Television actor Sanaya Irani is well-known for her notable works in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Rangrasiya. According to TellyChakkar, the makers of YRKKH had approached Sanaya to play the role of Naira in the daily soap. However, the 37-year-old rejected the offer because she apparently did not want to play the second leading lady to Hina Khan.

Tinaa Dattaa

Popular television actor Tinaa Dattaa is widely known for her exemplary performances in shows including Uttaran, Karmaphal Daata Shani and Daayan. According to TellyChakkar, Tinaa was offered the role of Naira as well in YRKKH. However, she turned down the offer because she reportedly did not want to appear in family dramas post Uttaran.

Ishita Dutta Sheth

The younger sister of Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutta Sheth is popular for her role in Star Plus' Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam. According to TellyChakkar, while Ishita was offered the leading role of Naira in YRKKH, the reason why she rejected the offer remains to be unknown. Meanwhile, she last appeared alongside Pearl V Puri in Colors TV's Bepanah Pyaar.

Digangana Suryavanshi

Singer, author and television actor Digangana Suryavanshi is famous for her role in Star Plus' Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. According to TellyChakkar, Digangana refused to take up the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because she wanted to focus on her career in Bollywood. She has starred in films including FryDay, Jalebi and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Roopal Tyagi

Choreographer and television actor Roopal Tyagi had become a household name after she appeared in shows like Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke to name a few. According to TellyChakkar, while Roopal had shown interest to play Naira in YRKKH, it did not work out for her due to her weight. Meanwhile, she is currently a part of Colors TV's Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

