'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Rohan Mehra Celebrates 4 Yrs With Kanchi Singh; See Pic

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra, took to Instagram, to share an adorable post for his girlfriend Kanchi Singh. Celebrating four years of their togetherness, Rohan Mehra was seen expressing how the duo has come a long way. Rohan Mehra won several hearts essaying the role of Naksh in the television series.

Rohan Mehra’s Post with Kanchi Singh:

The post shared by him sees Rohan dressed in a formal suit while Kanchi is slaying in her desi avatar. The couple first met each other on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the love birds continued to be in a steady relationship since then. Interestingly, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh played the role of cousins in the show, but feel head-over-heels for each other off-screen. The adorable post shared by Rohan Mehra has received enormous love from their fans and their fellow friends from the industry. TV actors like Ashnoor Kaur and others have showered their posts with congratulatory messages.

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo never fails to give relationship goals to fans. From sharing Tik Tok videos to cute couple selfies, the couple has won many hearts. Although Rohan Mehra and Kanchi have left the show, they are still known for their roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Professional Front

On the work front, Rohan Mehra was last seen in the web series ‘Class of 2020’. Along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has also worked in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Bade Achche Lagte Hai. On the other hand, Kanchi Singh has impressed fans with her stints in shows like Aur Pyaar Hogaya, Kutumb and Bhakton Ki Bhakti Mein Shakti.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus in the year 2009 and became the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera. Initially, it started by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra essaying pivotal roles. Now the show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. A spin-off titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh has also been launched.

