'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Gaurav Wadhwa Leaves Fans Stumped With Snake Pics

Television actor Gaurav Wadhwa of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame recently took his followers by surprise. He posted a few pictures with two pet snakes who could be seen curled up in his arms. His Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star, Mohena Kumari, was amongst the many people to get surprised by the calm with which he was holding the snakes.

Gaurav Wadhwa’s pet snakes

Television actor Gaurav Wadhwa recently took to Instagram to post a few pictures with pet snakes. In the picture posted, he could be seen posing with two exotic snakes, one of which was a python. The python is a mix of dark and light brown colour while the other exotic snake has beautiful white skin with a silver touch. In the pictures, Gaurav Wadhwa could be seen dressed in a pair of blue track pants and a blue tank top. His casual posing in the living room with snakes has left quite a few people fascinated in the comments section.

In the caption for the post, Gaurav Wadhwa has mentioned that the snakes are his friends. He has also mentioned the name of the snakes as Lucy and Inchi. He has written that nobody has to worry about them because they are very friendly. He has also asked if his followers want to see a vlog with them. Have a look at the pictures from Gaurav Wadhwa’s Instagram here.

A number of his followers have expressed their fascination over the snakes and the calm with which he is holding them. One of the people in the comment section has been his co-star Mohena Kumari who can be seen asking him when did all of this even happen. Have a look at the reactions here.

