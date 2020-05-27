Rohan Mehra Finally Flies Back To His Hometown After Six Months; See Pics From His Travel

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. As India finishes the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown that first started on March 25, 2020, the Indian government allowed relaxations for a few basic amenities. The announcement of resuming the domestic flight services from May 25, 2020, was made a few days ago. Many people who were stuck in different places now have a chance to go home. One such person is the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra who finally got to go back to his hometown after six months.

Rohan Mehra flies back to his hometown after six months

The allowance of basic transportation has proved to be a relief for many people who have been home deprived due to the pandemic. Rohan Mehra, who is originally from Amritsar, was craving to go back home in times of such crisis. On May 26, 2020, the actor has finally flown back to his hometown after a gap of six months. Rohan Mehra captured his travel journey and shared it on his official social media account.

He took to his Instagram stories and posted a selfie of himself from the Mumbai’s T2 airport. In the selfie, Rohan Mehra is seen wearing a protective body-suit, plastic face shield and a mask. He captioned the picture, “Let’s go”. He then posted a picture from inside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport, suggesting that he had a connecting flight, from Mumbai to Amritsar, with a halt in Delhi. Later, he uploaded a picture from inside the aeroplane, pointing at the empty seats and captioned the picture, “Amritsar. Now that’s called social distancing”. Rohan Mehra finally shared the picture of his beautiful house in Amritsar, captioning the picture, “Finally home after almost 6 months”.

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant and television actor, Rohan Mehra was on cloud nine after finally reaching home after six months. However, Rohan Mehra is not the only one who took a flight to travel. Parth Samthaan, Karanveer Mehra, Karan Vohra and Himansh Kohli are also some of the television celebrities who travelled to their respective destinations as soon as the government of India announced about resuming the domestic flight services from May 25, 2020.

