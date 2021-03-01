Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi Wants 'saari Eye Sights' On Her; Fans React

Shivangi Joshi, a popular television star who gained popularity post appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently posted a series of her photos in which she showcased her sizzling looks that left all her fans stunned over her mesmerizing beauty. Many of the fans mentioned how she was ‘on fire’ and stated how she is ‘the queen of hearts’.

“Saari eye sights” on Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these photos in which she depicted her stunning looks in a snazzy pair of sunglasses. In the first photo, she can be seen in shimmering attire, posing with her sunglasses on and looking towards her right. In the next photo, she can be seen posing in a similar way but with a much more vibrant smile on her face. She kept her makeup simple and highlighted her eyes with a smokey look.

In the caption, she asked the fans to flash the lights on her and keep their eye sights on her. The moment fans saw Shivangi Joshi’s photos on Instagram, they were thrilled to see her charming looks. Many of the fans mentioned how she looked pretty amazing and beautiful in her latest photos while many others stated how her caption was on point and addressed her as the queen of hearts. Some of them also added how everyone’s love and attention was only for Shivangi. Some of them also stated how she was slaying it in her look and added how they were falling for her. Take a look at some of the most adorable fans’ reactions to Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram post and see how they showered love on their favourite actor.



Shivangi Joshi also posted yet another series of her sizzling photos in which she can be seen slaying it in a rose gold attire and posing in the most classy way. In the caption, she added how one’s life isn’t perfect but one's outfit can be. She then mentioned the names of her hair and makeup artists along with the photographer and designer.

