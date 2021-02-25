Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Mohsin And Shivangi Spotted Together At Goenka Villa

A new phase of a love story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to begin. When the show began, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra made us love Akshara and Naitik. After that, Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik made us fall in love with them with their amazing chemistry. However, unfortunately, Naira's character has left the show.

The new protagonist Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Sirat in the show. In recent episodes, Sirat finally enters the Goenka Villa. The producer of the show shared some photos of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi as they shoot together after a very long time for this next phase of a new love story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi together in Goenka Villa after a long time

Producer Rajan Shahi shared new stills from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The producer shared some photos with ' going-to-be new lovebirds of the show, Kartik and Sirat. Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always loved Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as a couple. The jodi of Naira and Kartik gained a lot of praise from all around. Now we have to see how this new chapter of Kartik and Sirat will stand. Take a look.

Rajan Shahi also captioned the post " 3 "THREE " IT IS WITH SHIVANGI AND MOHSIN #WHEN BACK TO MUMBAI TIME SPENT WITH BOTH AND AT GOENKA HOUSE FAMILY YRKKH TEAM IS REFRESHING AND REJUVENATING". Fans of the show and the actors showered their love on the post of Rajan Shahi. The post garnered over 24,000 likes and 500 comments. Many fans said that Mohsin and Shivangi looked amazing together while several others wanted to know if Sirat is actually Naira? Take a look at some of the comments below:

In the recent Yeh Rishta Kay Kehlata Hai episodes, Sirat is shown as a boxer who looks exactly the same as Naira, and hence Kairav, the son of Naira and Kartik feels that she is his mother. Kartik makes him understand that Sirat is a different person and not his mother but Kairav does not believe him. Kairav keeps thinking about why his father does not get his mother home which eventually affects his health and hence Kartik requests Sirat to stay with them until Kairav realizes that she is not his mother so this is how Sirat finally enters the Goenka Villa.

