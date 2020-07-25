'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast Picks Golden Theme For Ketki's Sangeet Ceremony; See Pics

Star Plus' romance-drama serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently revolving around the wedding customs of the sister of lead character Abir, played by Shaheer Shaikh. Recently, the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke shot the sangeet ceremony of Ketki. A few pictures from the sets went viral on the internet, featuring Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast. Lead actors Shaheer Shaikh, Rhea Sharma, and the other cast member were seen posing with all-smiling faces in the picture.

Interestingly, the actors are seen sporting a royal look for the sangeet ceremony of Ketki as they picked golden theme. Rhea Sharma aka Mishti is clicked in golden saree with subtle makeup and red-lip. A pair of golden jhumkas are added to complete Mishti's look. On the other side, Shaheer Shaikh aka Abir looked dapper in a green kurta with a touch of golden colour to it.

In a couple of pictures 'MisBir' are seen in face masks too. The ladies gang, which has Rupal Patel, Kaveri Priyam, Trishaa Chatterjee, and Chaitrali Gupte, are also seen matching their outfits with the theme of the sangeet ceremony. The viral pictures of them are winning hearts on the internet. Scroll down to take a look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke episodes & current track

According to the current storyline, Misti, played by Rhea Sharma, is seen going through PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) as she felt she has murdered someone while Shaheer Sheikh as Abir is seen supporting his wife in every situation. Now Abir has learned that the person who has been killed is Varun's brother. The twist is Varun and Ketki are to be married. To bring Mishti out of the trauma and hide the truth, Abir will try to surprise his wife.

Talking about the show, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The channel broadcasts fresh episodes from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm. It is also available on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

