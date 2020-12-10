'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Alum Avinash Mishra Thanks Fans For Lovely Birthday Wishes

Television actor Avinash Mishra, also popularly known as Kunal Rajvansh from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, rang in his 25th birthday yesterday, i.e. December 9, 2020. Avinash was showered with immense love by not only his fan pages but also his co-stars and peers from the television industry on social media. After receiving a number of 'lovely birthday wishes' on his 25th birthday, the actor has now penned a sweet note for everyone who made his special day even more special for him.

Earlier today, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Avinash Mishra took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone for their 'lovely wishes' on the occasion of his 25th birthday along with sharing a portrait photograph of himself. In the picture shared by him on Instagram, Avinash looked nothing less than suave in a well-kempt hairdo and a stubble look as he flashed his beaming smile at the camera in a mustard-yellow tee which he paired with grey pants.

Sharing the post of his Instagram handle, Avinash thanked his fans, popularly known as 'Avinashians', for the wishes and also hoped for everyone to end this year on a happy note. He wrote, "Thank you so much for all your lovely wishes. I wish we all get a happy ending to this year and start a new one with more positivity. #thankyou #avinashians #avinashmishra (sic)".

Check out Avinash Mishra's Instagram post below:

Avinash Mishra's shows

Although Avinash Mishra became a household name after he essayed the role of Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK), the actor has starred in multiple shows before the Star Plus show. Avinash kickstarted his career as an actor in the television industry with the soap opera Sethji. Before replacing Ritvik Arora as Kunal in YRHPK, the 25-year-old has appeared in two other Star Plus shows, i.e. Ishqbaaaz and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. From 2018-2020, Avinash essayed the role of Shantanu Mazumdar in Zee TV's Yeh Teri Galiyan. However, he is currently a part of Star Bharat's mythological show Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya.

