'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Fans Demand Extension Of The Show After 10 Days Of Protest

Fans took it to social media over protesting and demanding an extension of the show 'Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke'. Here's what netizens tweeted angrily.

yeh rishtey hain pyaar ke

Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke featuring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh is coming to an end after being aired for over a year now. The drama show aired its first episode in March 2019 and now the makers have announced that the show is coming to an end. Soon after the makers announced that the show will be going off-air, furious netizens took it to social media and asked the makers for an extension of the show. Netizens started the protest on September 18 and even after nearly 10 days, the makers have not yet responded over the extension of the show.

Netizens demand an extension of YRHPK

The silence of the show's makers is making netizens even more furious. Some netizens tweeted that they have one demand and that is to give the lead actors a perfect and happy ending. One of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke fans also tweeted that they had been sacrificing their time and work for the show and instead of getting an answer, they have been getting toxic episodes. 

Some of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fans also tweeted that they could not believe it was 10 days and the dedication of the show's fans had not reduced. Star Plus, on the other hand, will be replacing the show with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Since they are not responding to the furious netizens and their demands, their silent treatment is only making fans angrier.

Mishti and Abir scenes

Actors Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh play the characters of Mishti and Abir, respectively on the show. They are one of the most-loved couples on Indian television. The couple has many loving and adorable moments on the show, making them the audience's favourite. Take a look at some of their most-adorable on-screen moments below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published:
