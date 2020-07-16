Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update July 15: Kuhu Promises Mishti To Reveal Her Truth

The Star Plus TV show titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a family-drama which started airing from July 13th after a four-month break post-pandemic in Mumbai. Apart from Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead, the show also features actors like Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and Rupal Patel, among many others. The serial is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is expected to follow new locations, themes, and dialogues as compared to its last season.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 15 episode

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke latest episode started with Mishti panicking about fallen sindoor container and thinking it is blood. Abir tells her to trust him and relax since it is not blood. Meanwhile, in the living room, Kuhu tells Meenakshi that Mishti does not want anyone to spend time with Abir except her. She says that Ketki had some big news to reveal it to Abir, but Mishti called Abir to their room suddenly. Keiki says that she will see whether Mishti is unwell and at the same time will share her news with them.

However, Meenakshi insists that she will go and check up on Mishti. In the same time, Parul asks Kaushal to cause a scene like the previous day. While Meenakshi enters Abir and Mishti's room, Kaushal arrives and creates a panic amongst Mishti, Abir and Meenakshi saying that Ketki has run away with Varun.

Later, Ketki tells that she has decided to marry Varun. Abir gets shocked about how this important decision was kept as a secret from him. He accuses his mom of imposingx Varun's marriage proposal for Ketki, however, Meenakshi clarifies that she didn't impose her decision on Ketki, but instead Ketki chose Varun herself after getting to know him.

Abir gets angry that the whole family hid this news from him, while Meenakshi says that he was separated from the family when all these things happened. Abir asks if Kunal knows about this marriage alliance for Ketki. Abir takes Ketki out of the house and asks her personally if she also doesn't trust him. Meanwhile, a fight started between the whole family. Kuhu states that since Abir and Mishti have returned home after three months, they are behaving coldly.

Meanwhile, Mishti goes back to her room and recalls her past and starts panicking. Mishti thinks that Abir is fighting with Meenakshi due to her. Kuhu accuses Mishti of being the reason for causing fights between Abir and his mother. She feels guilty of keeping herself and Abir outside the house for so long. Kuhu challenges Mishti that she will reveal Mishti's secret in a few days of why she kept Abir out of the house for three months.

Ketki assures Abir that she has chosen Varun as he cares for her and she trusts him. On the other hand, Nidhi gets a call from Varun's family and she informs the Rajvansh family that they want to fix the marriage date. Abir says that Mishti will arrange all arrangements. Kuhu then creates a scene saying that Mishti was acting as she is unwell and now she is agreeing to take responsibility for the function.

Mishti then runs out of the living room after hearing Kuhu's words. Abir then runs out seeking Mishti. Mishti then walks on the road absent-minded when a fast truck approaches Mishti. Abir alerts Mishti however a car suddenly stops and saves Mishti. The episode ends here.

Promo Image courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

