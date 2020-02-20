Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 19: Kuhu Has A Problem With Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Kuhu making Mishti wear a bangle set and telling her that she has made it. Mishti cannot think of anything but how she will become a part of the family today. Meenakshi tells Parul to tie the turban for Kunal as he takes her as a mother. Parul tells Meenakshi that she should be the one doing it as it is her right. Meenakshi says Abir will not like it. They finally convince her to give it a try.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

Kunal and Abir are getting dressed for the wedding. Abir says the girls are lucky to have them as they are really smart and handsome. Kunal says he has given enough importance to himself now it is time Kuhu gets it. Abir tells him that he will help Kunal in confessing his love for Kuhu. Nanu and Parul come in to tie the traditional wedding turban for Abir. He thanks Parul for making all of it happen. Kuhu is worried about the ceremony after Jasmeet adds some fuel to the fire.

Parul says Meenakshi was the one to do all of it. Parul asks Abir to let her attend the ceremony. Abir thinks to himself whether he was incorrect in not letting Meenakshi attend the wedding. He pings Mishti telling her that he is a bad son. Mishti tries to cheer him up by doing some shayari. Abir laughs at it. Mishti playfully says that it is rude of him to laugh. He can at least praise it.

Mishti says she does not want to talk now and Abir obliges. Abir goes to Kunal who is with Meenakshi. They are talking about accepting Mishti and Abir overhears Meenakshi say that she will accept with time. Kunal comes out and they leave for the ceremony.

Abir apologizes to Kunal that because of him Meenakshi is unable to be a part of the ceremony. Kunal says it is okay and asks him to come. Vishwamber asks Rajashree to hurry up and get the brides. He says how they were able to witness the day twice. He gives Mishti a hug and kheer and Kuhu asks where is hers. He says it is for Mishti.

Shaurya gives Kuhu special milk which is made of almonds and is sugarfree. The grooms arrive and they dance in the baraat. Parul sees Meenakshi longingly looking. On the other hand, Kuhu thinks about how she cannot let Mishti spoil this one for her. Kuhu thinks to herself that she has to marry first. The Maheshwari and the Rajvansh families meet and are unable to find Abir all of a sudden.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 14:

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 17: Kunal Wants To Marry Kuhu

Kuhu tells Mishti that she will be the first one to get married today. Mishti asks her why she is behaving in such a rude manner. Kuhu says Mishti hates her as well. Mishti says that is just the reaction to how Kuhu treats her. Mishti is blamed for Kuhu and Kunal’s breakup. Mishti says her life isn’t easy either as obstacles keep coming between her and Abir. Kuhu states that she will be the first one to go and get married and asks Mishti to not come. Mishti asks her to not spoil the happy vibe. Kuhu says one more drama will not make any difference.

Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 18: Kuhu Makes A Demand

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 13: Is Meenakshi Planning To Leave?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.