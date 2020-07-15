Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke Written Update For July 14: Police Comes To Look For Mishti

The Star Plus TV show titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a family-drama which started airing from July 13th. Apart from Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead, the show also features actors like Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and Rupal Patel, among many others. The serial is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After almost four months of lockdown, the cast revealed in an introductory video that they will be back to entertain the audience.

Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke July 14 episode

In Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke latest episode, Meenakshi is shown sitting in her room alone looking for Abir when Parul comes and wishes her for her birthday. Meenakshi is a bit sulky as no one seems to have remembered her birthday. While they talk, Jugnu enters the room and tells both Parul and Meenakshi that Kaushal has been hurt as he fell down. Both of them rush to see Kaushal when they find Abir and Mishti at the same place.

After meeting Abir and Mishti, both of them plan for Meenakshi's wedding party and then celebrate Meenakshi's birthday with the whole family. Meanwhile, Mishti recalls something and rushes towards the stairs, Abir too follows her. Meenakshi observes this and sulks thinking that Abir suddenly went away from her birthday party.

During the party, the police also arrive at the Rajvansh house. Abir somehow manages to take the police inspector out of the house to talk to him. Police tell that they want to interrogate Mishti, this surprises Meenakshi and she asks Abir about the reason why police want to talk to Mishti.

Meanwhile, Kuhu forcibly brings Mishti to the police while Abir condemns Kuhu's inconsiderate actions. Just when Mishti starts to confess something to the police, the lady inspector gives Mishti's purse back to her. This causes Abir and Mishti to calm down and then later Abir treats Mishti to a noodle date and Mishti thanks Abir for supporting her.

Abir tells Mishti that she needs to stay away from Kuhu for the time being and ensures that his family will love her more when they get to know Mishti's truth. On the other hand, Jasleen could be seen instigating Kuhu against Mishti. On the next morning, Ketki decides to talk to Abir about the wedding while Meenakshi makes breakfast for Abir. At the same time, Jugnu seeks Abir saying that Mishti is looking for him. He leaves the kitchen without eating the breakfast prepared by Meenakshi.

In the end minutes of the episode, it is shown that Abir is trying to console Mishti while she keeps on saying that she didn't do anything intentionally.

The show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke is reportedly acclaimed for its relatability with the Indian audience and the show is back with a 'new storyline with new beginning’. The show is expected to follow new locations, themes, and dialogues as compared to its last season.

