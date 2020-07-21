'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update July 20 Episode: Mishti Has A Blackmailer

The Star Plus TV show titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a family-drama which started airing from July 13 after a four-month break post-pandemic in Mumbai. Apart from Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead, the show also features actors like Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and Rupal Patel, among many others. The serial is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update July 16: Varun Saves Mishti From The Truck

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 20 episode

In the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke latest episode, the episode starts with Abir calling someone and asking for the number of all the mobs in Rajkot. He reads through articles to find out whether there was any death reported during that time when Mishti’s incident occurred. However, Abir could not find any deaths reported. Meanwhile, Kuhu tries to mend ways with Mishti so that she could know why Mishti is getting sick so often nowadays. Mishti tells that she would tell Abir to talk to Kunal so that he returns back home soon.

Meanwhile at Varun’s house, one can see Varun screaming at a servant for ruining his brother’s watch. His mother feels amused by how they are preparing for a marriage when not even three months have passed since Varun’s brother passed away. But Varun tells that his brother would have wanted to have this marriage so it is all okay.

After some time, when Kuhu starts seeking forgiveness from Mishti about Mahashivratri incident, Varun comes suddenly while playing with Ketki when he throws red colour on Mishti’s face. Mishti gets all panicked recalling about the blood at the incident which occurred a few months ago. Mishti runs away towards her room while the whole family feels confused by her behaviour. Varun then apologises for his actions meanwhile Anir tells him that it is fine and she might just have got some colour in her eyes so she probably ran away to wah the colour from her face.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 20: Mishti And Abir On A Honeymoon

After Varun returns to his home, Meenakshi asks Kuhu to keep her eyes on Mishti’s actions as she surely has some problem with this family and that is why she is behaving so oddly regardless of whoever is present in front of her. Kuhu agrees to keep extra attention to Mishti. Abir prays to god and tells him to be kinder towards Mishti as she has suffered a lot in her life and after marriage, she should see some happiness. Mishti also tells Abir that she would not let anything break them and she tells him to not worry about her.

Parul gives a letter to Abir which stated that someone knows about Mishti’s secret. Abir gets surprised thinking that if there were only two people at the location when Mishti was attacked, then who could know about their secret since the other guy was already dead? At the same time, Varun arrives at their house as Mishti had called him. Mishti apologises to Varun in front of everyone and Varun also apologises in return. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update: February 28: Abir Teases Mishti

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 25: Mishti Wins The Silver Coins

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.