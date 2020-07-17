'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update July 16: Varun Saves Mishti From The Truck

The Star Plus TV show titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a family-drama which started airing from July 13 after a four-month break post-pandemic in Mumbai. Apart from Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead, the show also features actors like Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and Rupal Patel, among many others. The serial is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is expected to follow new locations, themes, and dialogues as compared to its last season.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 16 episode

The episode starts with Varun stoping a car in front of the truck to save Mishti who was walking carelessly on the road. Abir and Mishti then ask Varun to come inside their house to say thanks for saving Mishti. Till here they don't know that the stranger is actually the Varun with whom Ketki's marriage is about to get fixed. Varun says that he was actually coming to the Rajvansh house himself so as to surprise Ketki.

Meanwhile, not knowing who is coming to the Rajvansh house, Meenakshi starts scolding Kuhu about why she added medicine to Abir's coffee a few months back. Kuhu apologises meanwhile Meenakshi accuses Kuhu and Mishti of bringing so much drama into their house. Meenakshi just fears that Mishti and Kuhu will manage to do some drama in front of Ketki's in-laws. Just then, they see Varun entering the house along with Abir and Mishti and they are surprised.

Varun seeks blessing from everyone including Kuhu and she jokes that she is not that much elder than him. Right after Meenakshi and others start preparing to receive the groom's family members. On the other hand, Abir personally asks Meenakshi to not allow Kuhu to speak to Mishti.

Meanwhile, Kuhu accuses Mishti of making Abir fall for her and even told him about the Shivratri accident. Mishti says that she didn't intend to do so but it happened anyway. Meanwhile, Nidhi comes and asks Kuhu and Mishti to not create any scene in front of Ketki's future in-laws.

Mishti then goes to apologise to Meenakshi for everything that has caused troubles in the house and vouches to do everything right for Ketki's marriage. Just then, Ketki's in-laws enter the house and Mishti is all set to do their aarti, however, she freaks out a bit watching the kumkum thinking of it as the blood. Abir comes at the right time and replaces the kumkum saying that they will do the 'teeka' later.

Kuhu then brings Ketki to the living room, just then Varun's mum says that this is a happy moment for their family after a long time. Nidhi then interrupts and mentions that Varun's brother passed away recently so they have been in grief since then. Abir apologises to them on behalf of Nidhi saying that she doesn't know when not to say things. Hearing all this Mishti starts freaking out and goes to drink water but at the same time, Varun also starts coughing. Just about when she rushes to give the water glass to Varun, Mishti accidentally hits him with the tumbler. The episode ends here.

