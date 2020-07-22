Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 22 Written Update: Abir Finds Out The Truth About Varun

As of late, the Indian drama series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been showcasing some major twists and turns in the plot. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked with its thrilling plot since July 13. Here is a Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update. Beware of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoilers ahead.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 22, 2020 episode:

At this point in time, the show is featuring Mishti’s post-traumatic stress disorder since she accidentally murdered a man. In this episode, Abir finds out the truth about Varun and the man who was murdered by Mishti. Abir is hence worried for Mishti. Further, Mishti is unaware that Varun was Ketki's fiance. In an interesting twist, Abir finds out the truth about who was murdered. Abir finds a photo frame of Varun and his brother. He is shocked as he realizes that Mishti murdered Varun’s brother. Abir hence attempts to reveal the truth to Mishti. However, his concern for Mishti prevents him from doing so. The following episodes might showcase Abir hiding the truth from Mishti. However, he might be confused regarding his decision to reveal the truth to Mishti.

About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke:

Yeh Riske Hain Pyaar Ke is a drama television series that is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions. While this show airs on the Indian pay television channel Star Plus, it also has a tie-up with Disney Plus Hotstar. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars television actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Further, the show also stars actors like Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Shaheer Sheikh, Chaitrali Gupte and Rupal Patel, amongst others. The drama television series is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The plot of the show revolves around a young woman whose family expects her to settle for an arranged marriage. However, it also features the protagonist’s desire to know her partner before she gets married to him. The show went on a four-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the family drama resumed its telecast on July 13.

