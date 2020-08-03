'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares Glimpses Of His Birthday Bash

On August 2, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz gave a sneak peek into how he celebrated his 38th birthday at home with his family. As seen in the pictures, Ruslaan, his wife Nirali, and his little son Rayaan are twinning as they wear the same white tees. Ruslaan's parents also joined the frame. The house is decorated with a heart and star-shaped balloons along with a collage of pictures stuck up on the wall.

On sharing the glimpses of his birthday celebration at home, Ruslaan wrote, "This year has easily been my best bday so far. I have always been grateful to have such beautiful and understanding parents Sajed Mumtaz and Anjana Mumtaz. Fortunate to have such a great bond with my affectionate and gorgeous wife Nirali M, with whom I share such beautiful memories and such an inspiring love story but this year has been like the icing on the cake. My chota baby Rayaan Mumtaz has totally changed everything for me."

Ruslaan further expressed how Rayaan is just so 'adorable' and added that he considers himself as 'luckiest'. Ruslaan also expressed gratitude towards Rajan Shahi and wrote that he is 'thankful' that he has work in the COVID times. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor penned, "I truly have more happiness than I can handle. Thank you for all the love."

Ruslaan Mumtaz's bday celebration

A week ago, Ruslaan and Nirali celebrated the fourth month's birthday of their son, Rayaan. Ruslaan shared a slew of pictures with his little star and wrote that he could literally eat up his son as he is so 'freaking cute'. Adding a fun remark, Mumtaz wrote, "In a way, it feels like I'm praising my self but honestly he's nothing like me." Ruslaan also pondered if he was such a happy and fun-loving soul when he was four months old back then.

Ruslaan Mumtaz's family photos

Meanwhile, the actor is a part of the daily soap titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kavveri Priiyam, Trishaa Chatterjee among others. On July 30, Ruslaan shared some pictures with his co-stars and thanked fans for showering his performance with love. Check out these BTS pics from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

