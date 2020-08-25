Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Spoilers: Kuhu Meets With Accident, Abir-Kunal Think It's Prank

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the viewers will see some interesting twists and turns filled with entertaining drama and emotions. According to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's latest episode, Abir and Kunal leave their own house to teach their wives Mishti and Kuhu a lesson. Mishti and Kuhu have been behaving stupidly with each other. Abir and Kunal's mother Meenakshi is left shocked as they both decide to shift with their in-laws. Read further and check out Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's spoilers.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh’s career graph from 'Kya Mast Hai Life' to 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

In the next episode, Meenakshi will warn Mishti and Kuhu to get her sons back home. She will also give a limited time period. The upcoming plot of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going to create more problems and obstacles for Mishti and Kuhu, who are already worried and planning to convince their partners to get back home. Things in the next episode will go dramatic for Mishti and Kuhu as Kuhu will meet with an accident.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' written update August 19: Abir & Mishti dance at the party

She will undergo an accident, and Mishti will be left devastated. Panicked Mishti will try to rush Kuhu to the hospital. Mishti will try to contact Abir and Kunal for help but they will refuse thinking it's a prank to get them home. Mishti will have to tackle the situation alone.

On the other hand, Abir and Kunal will think this as Mishti and Kuhu's drama. However, Kuhu will only suffer some minor injuries. Now it will be interesting to see everyone's reaction to this. Will Mishti and Kuhu be able to clear their disputes? Will they patch things up after the accident? What will happen when Abir and Kunal will learn the truth about Kuhu's accident?

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update for August 18, 2020: Mishti and Abir's fun banter

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast and details

Thee romantic comedy serial, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follows the journey of two lovers Abir and Mishti. The show started airing from March 2019. The television serial stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, the lead cast also includes Kavveri Priiyam, Rupal Patel, among many others. The series is a spin-off of popular Star Plus' serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is aired on Star Plus and is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' spoiler alert: Mishti asks Kuhu to turn surrogate mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.