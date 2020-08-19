Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For August 18, 2020: Mishti And Abir's Fun Banter

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Keep reading to know what happened in the episode that aired on August 18, 2020.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke August 18 written update

The episode for August 18, 2020, starts as Parul tells Abir that they know he is very hardworking, to which Mishti says that they don’t know how naughty he is. Abir smiles. As Kunal says that it is not funny, Abir says that their mother is confused thinking about whom to support. Meenakshi says that Mishti’s Abir is naughty, to which Mishti blushes. Kunal then tells Abir that he would become a good actor. Abir tells everyone that he can never be jealous and if he has ever said that or if he ever will then anyone can fight with him. Looking at Kunal, Abir says that he is the World’s Best Businessman, and leaves from the place.

Meenakshi thinks that Abir didn’t feel bad, and he doesn’t care for their business. Mishti tells Abir that she understands his jokes, to which Abir says she doesn't understand his signs. When Mishti asks what is going on exactly, Parul asks her to think hard and understand.

As Kuhu posts on social media, Kunal comes and jokes about it. She tells him that they will go live tomorrow as KuKu because, Kunal and Kuhu is "KuKu", to which Kunal says that he doesn’t understand all this. Meanwhile, Mishti tells Abir that she understood his sign, to which Abir asks her whether she really understood it. Mishti asks if it is necessary to tell in front of everyone like their mother and maasi. Abir says that she has to speak in front of everyone, to which Mishti says that Abir wants to dress up as 'Bal Gopal'. Abir gets irritated and tells her that she hasn't understood him.

Mishti laughs and after teasing him a bit more, she hugs him. Mishti tells Abir that she understands exactly what he means and she was only pulling his leg. They laugh in joy. Abit tells Mishti that he is thinking about all the responsibilities he is going to fulfil when he becomes a father as he had no father figure in his life. Rajshri says that she is sure that both, Abir and Kunal will prove to be great fathers, as their mother has been the perfect mother and father figure to them. She gives Abir a peacock feather and says that it is her blessing to him.

Just as the music starts to play, Abir and Mishti dance together. Kunal and Kuhu also dance together. Abir gifts Mishti a Kanha Idol and she gets very overwhelmed. Kuhu, on the other hand, makes a chocolate shake and says that it is her first love. The chocolate shake by mistake falls over jhanki, and Kuhu gets very upset and says that she knows Kunal did it on purpose.

Next day, Varsha and Jasmeet come home to meet everyone. Nidhi welcomes them, and Varsha says that they have come to help. Mishti says that they made the correct decision by coming soon. Kuhu hugs them and says that she is very hungry. Mishti says that it's her photoshoot, and she has to get ready for it first. Kuhu says that she is very excited about it and she will be wearing the dress that Kunal gifted her. Just then, Mishti notices a stain on the jhanki and asks who did that. Kuhu is in shock.

