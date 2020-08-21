Shaheer Sheikh’s Career Graph From 'Kya Mast Hai Life' To 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

Shaheer Sheikh is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor and model is best known for playing the lead characters in shows like Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Here is Shaheer Sheikh's career graph from the time he made his acting debut until now. Read further ahead.

Shaheer Sheikh’s career graph

After pursuing a degree in LLB, Shaheer Sheikh never practised it and instead, switched to being a photographer. His career as a photographer gave him the way to modelling and he eventually started to model for different brands. In 2009, the actor made his acting debut with the television teen drama daily soap, Kya Mast Hai Life, where he played the lead character.

Later, he also played lead characters in other Indian daily soaps like Jhansi Ki Rani and Navya Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. Along with Navya, the actor was also seen appearing in Disney Channel’s Best Of Luck Nikki, simultaneously.

Even though the actor had work, he was not a very well-known name by then. It was in 2013, when he rose to fame with Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, where he played the character of an incredible archer, a warrior prince and the third Pandava, Arjuna.

Shaheer Sheikh gained immense fame and became a household name ever since the show went on-air, and was even praised for his performance in the character of Arjuna. After Mahabharat went off-air, Shaheer Sheikh worked as an actor and anchor in Indonesia, and also got popularity there.

In 2016, the actor returned to the Indian television with Sony TV's critically acclaimed television show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer Sheikh played the lead character of Dev Dixit in the series, opposite Erika Fernandez and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Later, the actor played the character of Salim in Colors TV's Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, that was also a huge success.

Sheheer Sheikh still works for Indonesian and Indian television shows and has gained many titles throughout his career. Since March 2019, the actor has been playing the character of Abir Rajvansh in Star Plus's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, that is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Rhea Sharma.

In 2017, Shaheer Sheikh topped the list of 20 Most Desirable Men on Indian Television acknowledged by Times. In 2016, 2018, and 2019, he was placed at the 25th, 17th and 11th position respectively in Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Men List. In 2019, Shaheer Sheikh earned 1st place in Fuze list of Most desirable men on TV.

