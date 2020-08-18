'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Spoiler Alert: Mishti Asks Kuhu To Turn Surrogate Mother

In upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the audience will see a high voltage-drama during the Janmashtami sequence as Mishti will approach Kuhu to turn surrogate for her and Abeer's baby. In the new promo, Abeer and Misthi were seen overjoyed after learning that they will soon start the journey of parenting.

But as the promo moved ahead, Mishti's request to Kuhu suggested that Mishti is going to suffer a few complications during her fight with Varun and Abeer won't be aware of this. Scroll down to watch the new promo.

Mishti to seek help from Kuhu

READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's' Shaheer Sheikh 'has No Insecurity About Scarcity Of Work'

On the other side, Kuhu will call it unfair. While elaborating, Kuhu will add that even after bearing pain, she will be called the aunt; and, all the right of motherhood will fall into Mishti's lap. It will be interesting to see if Kuhu will agree to help Mishti. Meanwhile, how Abeer will tackle this problem after learning the truth will add more drama in the upcoming track. The pregnancy complications raised for Mishti as, during her fight with Varun, he pushed her down, which apparently hurt Mishti.

READ | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Shares BTS Pic With Kavveri, Calls Her 'fashion Queen'

In Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke latest episode, which telecasted on August 17, the news of Mishti's pregnancy was broken to Abeer and the Rajvansh family. Meanwhile, Varun was arrested by the police. The episode ended with Abir, who was a little disappointed as Kunal revealed that he is going to get the Best Businessman Award.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast and details

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the romantic-drama serail focuses on the journey of two lovers Abeer and Mishti. Recently, the Star Plus serial achieved a milestone by completing 300 episodes. The show started airing from March 2019. Apart from Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, the lead cast also includes Kavveri Priiyam, Rupal Patel, among many others.

The series is a spin-off of popular Star Plus' serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The channel broadcasts fresh episodes from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM. It is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

READ | Ruslaan Mumtaz Bids Adieu To His Character As Varun Soni On 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

READ | Did You Know Shaheer Sheikh Owns Event Management Company? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.