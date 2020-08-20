'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update August 19: Abir & Mishti Dance At The Party

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Keep reading to know what happened in the episode that aired on August 19, 2020.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update

August 19, 2020’s episode starts as Mishti says that the decorations have been ruined and asks everyone about who did it. Nidhi says that it is a chocolate stain on the jhanki and then guesses that Kekti might have done it, and goes ahead to scold her. Kuhu interrupts the discussion and says that she doesn’t want to be a part of this as she says that t is because of her that the decorations got ruined. Varsha scolds Kuhu for her carelessness but Mishti says that she will fix it. Kunal asks Kuhu to get dressed first, as the reporters will enter their house anytime. Mishti asks Kuhu to go and get ready, and in the meantime, she will fix all the decorations again. But, Kuhu and Jasmeet wonder why Mishti didn’t yell at them.

On the other hand, Abir helps Kunal get ready. As Meenakshi interrupts them, Abir and Kunal praise her. Meenakshi says that both, Kuhu and Mishti will prove to be good mothers. As Mishti and Varsha try to fix the decorations again, Varsha starts to get tensed, to which, Rajshree asks Varsha not to take any tension. Later, Vishambhar brings in new decorations and Mishti gets happy seeing them.

As Kuhu gets completely ready, Abir reveals about his Janamastmi plan. Meenakshi then asks Abir to start with the program. Later, Abir and Mishti perform a beautiful dance, and the Rajvansh family gets very happy seeing the duos. The couple turns into Radha and Krishna, and Abir even plays the flute. Even the reporters get mesmerized seeing Abir and Mishti’s dance. Jasmeet tries her best to pin Kuhu against Mishti and asks her to go to reporters before Mishti as that will take away the limelight from Mishti. The reporter then ask Kunal and Kuhu to start their interview.

Later in the night, Abir feeds Mishti. Then, Rajshree calls the duo for a Puja, and Abir and Mishti pray for a baby. Meenakshi too prays to God and asks him to bless the two with a child. Later, as Abir and Mishti discuss having a baby, Kuhu and Kunal enter the room and show their photoshoot pictures. In the morning, Abir sees his and Mishti’s picture on the magazine cover and decides to hide it from Kunal. But, Kunal and Kuhu eventually come to know about the same. Ahead, Kuhu lashes out at Mishti and curses of never being happy, which leaves Mishti in shock.

