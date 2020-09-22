'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' To Go Off Air; Angry Netizens Demand An Extension

A Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke hashtag was trending on Twitter as angry netizens demanded an extension of the show. As soon as the news of the show going off-air was released, the internet was bombarded with #giveYRHPKextension. Millions of fans demanded the extension of the show. Take a look at some of the reactions of angry netizens.

#GiveYRHPKExtension reactions

Due to the 2020 pandemic, several TV shows have gone off-air. However, no one was prepared for the popular TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go offline. According to TellyChakkar, the show will be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Immediately after the YRHPK launch, the show gained popularity. A lead couple of the show Mishti and Abir became the number one Jodi and gained immense popularity as fans referred to them as Mishbir. Here are some of the reactions:

Please don't off air yrhpk#GiveYRHPKExtension — Rana Nayan (@RanaNayan12) September 19, 2020

Aftr Hearing Yesterday's nws

Spending Sleepless Night

This is PUNISHMENT for all #MishBir fans

Why Rhea? Why are you so Real?



Tears are rolling down continuously from my eyes

We don't deserve this

Our Rhea-Shaheer don't deserve this#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe#GiveYRHPKExtension pic.twitter.com/dvffjsYugy — ᴛɪᴛʟɪ | ʙɪƦᴅɪᴇ (@ImTitli20) September 19, 2020

I watch every episode at least 6 to 7 times. I can't even imagine my life without them being there with me. Iss se acha aap log show banaate hi na. Na mein itni attach hoti na yeh sab hota @StarPlus @iamrajanshahi #GiveYRHPKExtension pic.twitter.com/vwPivcVZjr — Laiba Akram (@LaibaAk31652099) September 18, 2020

Mishbir is the best couple on tv yrhpk is the best show on TV shaheer and rhea are the best actors on TV so how could you even think about taking our show off air.. @IamRajanShahi @StarPlus we yrhpk fans will fight for our show #GiveYRHPKExtension pic.twitter.com/XbV9mvnI88 — Seema Singh (@SeemaGirl11) September 19, 2020

Today is mishbir day got this damn news.. Not able to digest..

No proper promotions

No repeat telecast

Such baised behavior towards your own show...

I am telling u I will unsubscribe hotstar,boycott all starplus shows@StarPlus #GiveYRHPKExtension — ಸುmee✨ (@Sumithr65188263) September 18, 2020

#MishBir has been one of the iconic characters and they deserve much much better. This is not done. Please reconsider!@StarPlus #GiveYRHPKExtension pic.twitter.com/dTh7WPXjdr — Deepz 🦋 (@DeepzYrhpk3) September 18, 2020

The pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill and this affected the TV industry too. Though the show was trending until March 2020, four months of disengagement with the viewers caused the TRP rates to fall. It was also reported that the time slot was changed from 9 pm to some other time.

This increased the pressure on the makers of the show due to the competition. According to fuzionproductions.com, the makers were also struggling to attract viewers with the storyline. However, it seemed like fans were enraged by their decision to take it off air as the hashtag was trending with more than 140k tweets in just a few hours.

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' cast

A spin-off of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was produced by Rajan Shahi. The main cast of the show included Rhea Sharma who essayed the role of Mishti Rajvansh and Shaheer Sheikh who played the role of Abir Rajvansh. The other cast included Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Avinash Mishra, Rupal Patel, Chaitrali Gupte, Lata Sabharwal, Sanjeev Seth, Sanjeev Jogtiyani, Deepak Ghewala, Sangeeta Kapure, Pooja Joshi and Soniya Kaur.

