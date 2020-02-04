'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 3: Mishti And Abir Meet

The episode begins with Meenakshi requesting the police officer who has blocked them to let them go as her son is in trouble. The officer asks them to let the ambulance pass first as that is the rule. Abir is driving the ambulance and thinks to himself that he cannot give up.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update

Mishti informs Kunal that Abir had left the lakeshore in an ambulance. She thinks to herself where he must have left. Abir reaches the temple where Mishti and he had their marriage. He recalls the incident and feels determined to tell her about Nishant even if it breaks her heart.

Meenakshi asks Kunal why is he trusting Mishti as, for all they know, Abir might still be around the lake. Kunal tells her that Mishti left her marriage for Abir and hence can be trusted.

Abir is at the temple asking God for strength so that he can tell Mishti the truth. He is constantly ringing the bell. Mishti arrives at the temple and wonders why she is getting attracted to the sound of the bell. She gets on top of the ambulance and screams Abir's name. Abir comes out and they are delighted to see each other, soon embracing each other.

Abir is confused about how Mishti got there. She tells him about her instinct. They both ask each other if they are fine and hug again. Abir is overwhelmed that Mishti left the marriage to look for him. She asks him to take her somewhere far where there is nobody but them. Abir promises Mishti that things will fall into place now.

Both the families arrive near the temple. Nishant takes Mishti aside and asks her to come with him. Abir gets hold of Mishti's other hand and they start arguing. Mishti tries to talk but Nishant does not let her. When she flinches in pain, Abir lets go of her hand. Vishwamber asks Nishant how can he hurt his daughter this way, while the family blames Mishti for hugging Abir.

Rajashree and Vishwamber get into a fight as they blame each other. Abir asks Vishwamber for a chance. Vishwamber asks Mishti what she wants. She apologises as she still blames herself.

Mishti is being taunted by the family as they say they should not have made her a part of the family. She tries to explain herself but all in vain. They go on with the blame game again.

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For January 29: Abir Meets With An Accident

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For January 30: Abir Is Rescued

Mishti apologises to everyone and takes the blame on herself. She tells Nishant that she cannot marry him as she is in love with Abir. She also tells him that their relationship would be a compromise as they both do not love each other. The episode ended here.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update January 31: Mishti Searches For Abir

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir Has Nishant's Reports

Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.