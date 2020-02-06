Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 6: Abir’s Wedding Plans

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a love story made into a family drama. It revolves around Abir and Mishti and how they deal with obstacles that come their way. Have a look at the written update of the latest episode.

The episode begins with Vishwamber trying to make Mishti rethink her marriage decision. Abir comes to meet Mishti. Mishti tells him how she can never contain her smile in front of him. They hug and that is when they hear Jasmeet coming. Jasmeet sees them together. Abir tries to apologise right away and so does Mishti. They try but it does not work out as expected. Jasmeet walks away.

Mishti and Abir discuss how Meenakshi will never change. Abir is about to leave when Mishti hugs him again.

On the other hand, Meenakshi is busy fixing a date for Abir and Mishti’s marriage. She decides on February 15 but Niddhi remarks that it is too soon. Kunal comes in there just then and convinces everyone to just take up February 15 as the date. He asks Kuhu to start informing the families about the revised date.

Abir comes in and everyone asks him if he is happy. Nishant comes in right after and tells everyone that the wedding ceremony has to be grand. Nidhi says they can trust Kuhu on that.

Kunal enters Kuhu's room. She expects him to talk about them but he starts talking about Mishti and Abir's wedding. She asks him if he remembers what else is on February 15. He is confused and she shows him the calendar where she is striking off the days till their divorce.

Mishti gets flowers for Jasmeet to make her happy. She overhears the conversation happening between Varsha and Jasmeet. Jasmeet says that Mishti did not even hesitate in breaking off the alliance and the family's trust. Varsha asks her to not worry as Mishti is known to break the family that she becomes a part of.

On the other hand, Kuhu is upset that Kunal does not remember the significance of the date. She also gets sad about the fact that the marriage meant nothing. Kuhu and Kunal are informed that the families are meeting the next day to fix the marriage. Kunal says things will happen as Kuhu wants.

Mishti gets a video call from Abir but it is actually Nishant. Nishant asks if she is excited and she says yes. He passes on the phone to Abir who is changing. Abir starts pulling her leg and Mishti does not hang up as the view of him changing is great. She speaks about being worried about the marriage not working out. Abir consoles her.

Mishti is praying to God about the uncertainty in the decision. She also says she is doubtful because others are. Rajashreee comes in and says there is a letter from Nishant. She asks her to read it.

Nishant and Abir are discussing how Abir is worried about Mishti not being accepted. Nishant tries to tell Abir that Meenakshi has changed. Meenakshi comes in and asks Abir for a chance. He says how can he trust her now. She tells him the truth about herself and asks him to believe her now that she has accepted that she was at fault.

Rajashree talks about how she is worried about Mishti going to that house. Mishti understands her concerns and tries to console her. She says she will manage. Meenakshi is still convincing Abir that she can be trusted. She says she will accept Mishti. She asks for a chance and the episode ends.

