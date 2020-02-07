Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 6: Abir Asks Meenakshi To Stay Away

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is an Indian TV soap which is a spin-off of the highly popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is loved for the unexpected turn of events and for the right-paced narrative. Have a look at what happened in the latest episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The episode begins with Mishti opening an envelope that Nishant had sent her. It has an engagement ring in it along with a letter. Mishti opens the letter and imagines him talking. The letter starts on a funny note and ends with him telling her that she had taken the right decision. Mishti thinks about how she has to be happy now, for Nishant's sacrifice.

Meenakshi decides to buy the sarees from an NGO. She says Abir likes it that way and everything would be according to Abir's wishes. Meenakshi asks everyone to choose and realises that Parul is missing. Kunal says she is helping Abir get ready. Nidhi asks Kunal to choose a saree for Kuhu. She is wondering what colour saree to get her since she is a rainbow herself. Kunal gets a text message just then and is shocked.

Rajshree thanks Mishti. Vishwamber also thanks her and tells her that she has made him proud. Jasmeet adds that the Rajvansh family will fall apart now, as both his daughters are going away. Mishti just looks.

Kunal goes out, where the lawyer is waiting. The lawyer tells him he can still change his mind as the papers haven't been signed yet. A divorce notice is also sent to Rajshree's house. But no one opens it as everyone is in a hurry. Mishti puts it in her bag.

Naanu comes into Abir's room where an aarti is taking place. He jokingly asks Parul to do shots instead of indulging in good deeds. Everyone ask Abir to not worry, but he is worried as Meenakshi can do anything.

Kunal goes into Kuhu's room and exchanges her dress with a saree that he bought for her. He leaves the room while she is in the washroom. She comes out and looks for her dress. She screams as she is unable to find it. This is when Kunal re-enters the room.

Mishti and Abir meet outside the house. He is hiding his face to keep the tradition of not seeing each other. They discuss if they want to live separately from the family. Mishti says she needs time before she can decide. They also speak about Meenakshi but decide to not take the conversation forward.

Kunal goes into the room and tells her that the saree is from him and hopes she liked it. She says she does not know how to wear it and hence asks him to take it away.

Meenakshi welcomes the Maheshwaris and also apologises to them for everything that has happened. The family asks Kunal about Kuhu and he says Kuhu has been busy and now she is dressing up.

They all call Nidhi the joker of the house. Kuhu comes down and is not wearing the saree. Kunal is disappointed to see this. He follows her and asks her why. She says they can stop pretending after 15th and just like he forgot the date, she forgot to wear the saree.

Vishwamber says that they should start the pooja. Abir thanks Vishwamber for the chance and asks Jasmeet to smile. Mishti says that if everyone agrees, the wedding is expected to happen on February 15.

Vishwamber says he wants the marriage to happen as soon as possible. Meenakshi tries to rush the ceremony. Abir stops her and tells her that he had promised Nishant that he would keep Mishti happy. And for the sake of it, he wants Meenakshi to not be a part of the wedding. This leaves everyone shocked.

Meenakshi asks Parul to carry forward the shagun ceremony and assures Mishti that she is genuinely happy about the marriage, before leaving. Mishti wonders if all this was right as a mother should be a part of a wedding.

