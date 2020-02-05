Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 4: Meenakshi Accepts Mishti

The episode begins with Mishti accepting her love for Abir. She tells everyone that she is too deep in love and cannot live without him. She apologises as they feel betrayed. She also tells them that she did not deserve the love given by the family and that she should leave. Nishant says that he should be the one leaving.

Jasmeet is upset and tells Abir that Meenakshi will never accept Mishti. Abir tells everyone that he will fix things and that Nishant needs to stay. Nishant accuses Abir of trying to steal everyone in his life. He tells them that they are in the same temple where they confessed their love for each other. He tells them they have won. Kuhu asks Mishti if she is going to let Nishant go even though he loves her so much.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update

Nishant tells everyone why Abir is not speaking about the accident. Nishant says he cannot lie anymore and things need to be revealed. He ends up telling everyone that he was responsible for Abir's accident. Abir tells him that it was not intentional. He did not know how to swim.

Nishant continues that he could have called someone for help but he did not. He tells everyone that Abir is trying to save him. He expresses how he thinks Abir is better for Mishti than him. He says this is Abir and Mishti's love story and he is just a part of it. Jasmeet starts crying right there. Nishant apologises to her saying he could not be a hero, a good son, or a good friend. Abir tells him that the family loves him a lot and he does not feel that way.

Nishant points out how similar Abir and Mishti are. He asks Nanu to get them married. Nishant says he will be leaving to make things right for everyone and himself. He asks everyone to not cry. He tells Abir to take care of Mishti or he will hit him with a car for real. He tells his mother to not worry and give him some time.

Abir apologises to Mishti for all the inconvenience caused because of him. He tells his mother he knows she never liked Mishti. Mishti signals him to stop. Meenakshi takes Mishti to the temple and speaks about how whatever she did was in the best interest of the family.

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For January 30: Abir Is Rescued

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update January 31: Mishti Searches For Abir

Meenakshi prays to god that if she gets Mishti as her daughter-in-law, she will keep her happy and content for life. She officially asks for Mishti in the temple.

On the other hand, Nishant reaches a point and tells Kuhu that he has to take another way from here. Kuhu tells him he is leaving her again for Mishti. She assures him that he is not the dumb one, Mishti is. He thanks her for believing in him. Nishant tells Kuhu to plan out Abir and Mishti's marriage. She agrees after a point. Nishant leaves and she thinks to herself how she hates Mishti.

At home, Rajashi tells Vishwamber that he looks upset. He says he could not see where he went wrong and that is making him upset. Mishti comes in and tries to console him. On the other hand, Kunal decides to help Kuhu plan the wedding. He also promises her to just help and not fight as he wants to see her family happy. She says she is tired and needs rest.

Mishti thanks Rajashi for all the support. Vishwamber is still unsure about the marriage decision. He asks Mishti to rethink as he does not trust Meenakshi.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 3: Mishti And Abir Meet

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For January 29: Abir Meets With An Accident

Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.