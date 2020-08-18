'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For August 17, 2020: Mishti Is Pregnant

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Keep reading to know what happened in the episode that aired on August 17, 2020.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke August 17 written update

August 17, 2020’s episode starts as Varun is yelling that he brought the money. With a changed voice, Mishti tells Varun to keep the money by himself and leave because she knows that he is the one who murdered Karan. While this was happening, Nirmala accuses Meenakshi of helping Mishti escape from home. Just as she asks the inspector to arrest Meenakshi, Rajshree interrupts the conversation and asks Nirmala to tell everyone where Varun is. Nirmala says that he is stuck at the office with some work. Rajshree then asks Varsha to play a tape on the television and Nirmala is completely shocked to know that Varun took ₹5 crores to give to someone.

On the other hand, Varun suddenly changes his statement and says that he wants to spend a good life with Ketki. He asks the person he is talking to on-call to set him free, taking all of the money. As Mishti stands there, she thinks about why is Varun changing his statement repeatedly, but Varun threatens Mishti too saying that she will be in the jail soon. Mishti confronts Varun about Karan’s murder case, but Nirmala refuses to believe Mishti.

On hearing Mishti accuse himself, Varun attacks her but Abir saves Mishti and fights with Varun on her behalf. The police arrests Varun and Mishti hugs Abir and Kuhu too. Then, Meenakshi welcomes Mishti and Abir home, happily. Ketki and members of the house give a dance performance for the two. Rajshree gives good news to Abir and informs him that Mishti is pregnant. Abir gets overjoyed on hearing this and hugs Mishti, while Meenakshi and Parul get happy too.

Abir promises Mishti that he will give the whole world’s happiness to their child, as it was Abir’s dream. Then the Rajvansh’s pray to God together. Later, Mishti and Abir spend some quality time together, and Abir gifts Mishti the idol of Ladoo Gopal. Mishti gets very happy and says that she will show it to Parul and Meenakshi. The family is excited to celebrate Jananmastmi. Later, Abir feels a little disappointed as Kunal reveals that he is going to get the Best Businessman Award. Stay tuned.

