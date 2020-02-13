Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 12: Kuhu Leaves The House

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Parul and Nanu going to the Maheshwari mansion to invite them for the ceremony. The Maheshwaris say that the rituals were supposed to happen the previous day. Nanu tells them that they should redo it since the ceremony was full of unwanted events. Vishwamber agrees to go for the ceremony along with Mishti. On the other hand, Mishti and Abir meet at the chai stall where he says that they will not attend the ceremony.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

Kunal is disturbed as he receives a message from Kuhu which says she is busy and not free to talk. He soon realises that the hearing date for his divorce is closer than ever. He messages Kuhu asking her if she is too busy for her husband as well. She replies to that message in a cold tone.

Mishti and Abir are having some fun. On one hand, Abir is asking her to run with him or he will elope with the first woman that he finds. Mishti says no one is insane enough to deal with him the way she does.

Kunal is worried as Kuhu is not picking up the call and the divorce hearing is on the next day. He messages his lawyer asking for some more time. Meenakshi is given the responsibility of taking care of Abir. She overhears a few people talking about how all the property will go to Mishti now.

Kunal goes out to meet Kuhu. Kuhu is asked about her whereabouts and she says she was busy planning a surprise for him since that is what he wanted. Kunal says that he is here for some other reason and shows her the sports car in which she had seen him the first time.

The Maheshwaris walk into the house for the ceremony. They ask where Ketki is as they have not been able to locate her. Kuhu points at a cartoon figure of a bus where she and Ketki met for the first time. This is also the moment when Abir and Mishti met for the first time. They relive the moment. Kuhu also recalls how she had met Kunal around the same time.

Abir hands Mishti the jhumka that has been an integral part of their love story. He also recollected more memories, reminding her how they had met. They recall all the beautiful moments together. Abir thanks Mishti for being a part of his life. Mishti is thankful that she has two families now. She hugs Parul in gratitude.

Nanu calls Kaushal who comes with an ancestral necklace. Nidhi asks why she never got the necklace and Nanu says it has been saved for his favourite daughter-in-law, Mishti. Kuhu is hurt when she hears that. Abir sees this and whispers to her that it does not look good. She agrees.

Ketki says that they should click pictures now. Abir offers to click but Nanu says that it is mandatory that he be a part of the picture. They all ask Kuhu to take it as she is better at clicking pictures. Kuhu is hurt that no one considers her important enough to be a part of the picture.

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Shaheer Sheikh Dons THIS Avatar, Ekta Calls Him Gorgeous

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 10: Mishti-Abir's Sangeet Ceremony

Later at the ceremony, everybody is busy with the pooja. Mishti looks at Meenakshi standing on top and wonders if she was the one to give her the necklace. She asks Nanu and he says yes. Kunal is looking for Kuhu. He asks Shaurya and Varsha where she is. They say she is in her room.

Mishti goes to Meenakshi’s room with the intention of thanking her as giving away one's mother’s necklace is not easy. She is unable to figure out what to say and hence leaves. Meenakshi sees Mishti leaving the room.

Varsha tries to talk to Jasmeet. Jasmeet speaks about how Kuhu is in a bad place now. Varsha assures her that as long as Kunal is with her, her place in the family is fixed. Meenakshi apologises to Mishti for what she did to her. She also says that it won't be repeated. She says that it is unfortunate for a mother to miss out on her son’s marriage rituals.

Abir is looking for Mishti but the family is pulling his leg. He finally gets to know that she is upstairs and goes to visit her. Kuhu is packing clothes to leave when Kunal comes there. He tries to ask her what is happening but she is upset and is talking about how she never got her place in the family. She tells him that she will free him the next day.

Kunal is upset but unable to express well. Abir sees Kuhu with the bag and asks where she is heading. He says she is going home for preparations and Kuhu agrees in order to keep the secret. Kunal has tears in his eyes. Abir asks him to look at him but he refuses to. Abir says he heard everything and asks if they are actually getting a divorce.

(Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram)

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 11: Abir Becomes A Chaiwala

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 7: Kunal Plans To Stop Kuhu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.