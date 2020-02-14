Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 13: Is Meenakshi Planning To Leave?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Abir and Kunal getting Kuhu’s bag down. Everyone is there and is having fun. They wonder if they should take Kunal with them. Parul does not want Kuhu to leave and Abir asks her not to worry as both her sons will bring their brides back.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update for the day

Kunal and Kuhu make eye contact before they separate ways. Kuhu thinks how she will mostly not return to this place again and Mishti thinks how she will be entering the house again soon. She is, however, worried about Meenakshi and Abir.

Kuhu and Mishti enter the house together. Mishti asks Kuhu how she managed to enter a new house and not have issues fitting in. She also asks how she is so much loved everywhere. Kuhu tells Mishti that today she was the centre of attraction. Mishti says that was only because it was her marriage. She also says how whenever she is in the spotlight, it is for something negative. She wishes for some less drama in her life. Mishti thinks to herself about how her new life will begin the next day and Kuhu thinks about how everything might come to an end now.

Abir messages Mishti, informing her about the issues between Kunal and Kuhu.

Kunal is not willing to talk to Abir about the issues going on. When Abir's cajoling fails, he reveals to Kunal that he knows about the issues between him and Kuhu.

Meenakshi tells Nanu that she has given the house away to Mishti. Nanu tells her that she cannot buy Abir and Mishti. She says it is just a blessing and informs them that she is leaving the next day.

Abir tells Kunal how different Kunal and Kuhu are. He says it might not be easy to stay with a person you do not like. He even tries to get rid of their picture but Kunal stops him. Abir is doing all this to make Kunal realise what he wants.

Abir goes on with his drama and Kunal becomes more and more restless. Abir tells him that Kuhu is different and he should not be leaving her. He sees the smile on Abir’s face and realises that all of this was just drama. Abir encourages him to tell her the truth. Kunal looks at his photo with Kuhu. Abir tells him he is proud that Kunal is fighting for his love and they hug.

Kuhu and Mishti talk about the things happening and go downstairs. Haldi ceremony is happening in both the houses. Meenakshi is looking at Abir from a corner in the Rajvansh house.

Kunal sends Kuhu a message. Abir snatches away the phone as they are in the middle of the ceremony.

Mishti is clicking pictures on Kuhu’s phone when the lawyer calls. He asks her to meet at a specific time as the hearing is today. She is confused and Kuhu snatches away the phone. Kuhu says the call was from a spa and she misheard it as a court.

Mishti calls up the spa to get an appointment and finds out that Kuhu actually has one booked. She tells Kuhu that it was because she was worried. Kuhu asks her to mind her business and goes upstairs.

