'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 14:

Television News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update for the February 14, 2020 episode. Have a look at what happens when Jasmeet finds out the divorce papers from Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 13: Is Meenakshi Planning To Leave?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update for February 14, 2020

In today's episode, Nidhi and Kettki discussed something about Jasmeet. Parul asked her to stay quiet at the Maheshwari's but Nidhi furiously left from there. Parul asked Ketki to perform the rituals on Meenakshi's behalf while Ketki informed her that Abir and Kunal were also coming along with them in unique attires.

Kunal told Abir that he did not want to do it but Abir managed to convince him for Kuhu's sake. Mishti searched for the court's notice in Kuhu's cupboard while Rajshri came and took her along with herself for the function.

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 12: Kuhu Leaves The House

Both Abir and Kanal disguised themselves yet entered the Maheshwari house. Varsha asked Parul to call Meenakshi if she could while Parul informed Kuhu to take rest and enjoy the function. Parul then asked Kunal to help Kuhu after which, he massaged her and felt happy.

Meanwhile, Mishti was about to read Kuhu's papers but Abir suddenly fell down. Mishti got surprised when she saw him. Kuhu shared her worries with Kunal and thereafter Abir suggested him to confess his love to Kuhu.

Abir put Haldi on Mishti while Kunal hung out with Kuhu. Both the couples got indulged into romance. On the other hand, Mishti collided with Jasmeet and the latter read the divorce papers. She went to inform everyone while Mishti tried clarifying things to Kuhu. Varsh got shocked when he heard it while Kuhu slapped Mishti for what she had done.

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 11: Abir Becomes A Chaiwala

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #mishbir (@yeh_rishte_hai_pyaar_ke_11) on

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 10: Mishti-Abir's Sangeet Ceremony

 

 

