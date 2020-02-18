Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 17: Kunal Wants To Marry Kuhu

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with the family discussing Kuhu and Kunal's divorce. Kunal goes after Kuhu to talk. Varsha asks Kuhu why she never spoke up, to which she says she couldn’t as she was afraid. Abir tells her it is okay as she has been dealing with all issues on her own.

Shaurya says she is never alone in this family and that she could have come to them. Vishwamber asks if Meenakshi is aware of this. He asks if she is responsible for all of this happening. Kunal says it is his fault and nobody else is responsible.

Shaurya is upset that this was hidden from them while Rajshree tries to calm him down. They all ask Kuhu and Kunal why they hid it from them. Kuhu says Mishti is responsible for all of this. She did not have to discuss her personal issues in front of everyone. Mishti tries to tell her to calm down but Kuhu goes on. She is so upset that she runs away from there.

Kunal takes up all the responsibilities for what has been happening. Kuhu is still blaming Mishti and she asks her to stop. Kunal says he does not want to leave Kuhu and that it is all his fault. Kuhu tells Mishti again that he would not have left her. She created a big deal out of nothing. She just wants attention and wants to be great in front of everyone. Mishti tries to explain that the papers are for divorce and that is why she could not hide them from the family.

Abir tries to convince the family to let Kuhu come with him. He says he brings happiness to their house. Kunal is dumb, he loves her but is unable to express. That is the reason why they came in together. Vishwamber says he needs some time to think.

Meenakshi learns from Nidhi what has been happening. Meenakshi and Nanu are thinking about what to do next. They say they have to save both their sons. Nanu leaves seeing everyone in the house approach them.

Meenakshi confronts Kuhu and asks her if she actually wants to leave Kunal. Kuhu says she cannot share the family with Mishti. On the other hand, Mishti is being yelled at for not informing everyone earlier. Varsha asks Mishti to not marry until things are fine between Kuhu and Kunal.

Meenakshi tells Kuhu that she knows Kuhu loves Kunal. She also assures Kuhu that she will be with her, no matter what her decision is.

Vishwamber is angry with the Rajvansh family. He says they should not have hidden all of this from them. They ask Mishti to stay at home as she cannot be in the Rajvansh family until the marriage is done. The Maheshwaris go there and Abir welcomes them. Vishwamber asks Abir to go be with Mishti as she needs to be happy. He goes to her. Mishti tells Abir how she might be ruining everything. Abir says the fight is different for everyone and everyone has to fight their own battles.

Abir cheers up Mishti as he recites shayari for her and dances with her. They decide to decorate the mandap as it is their last date and they have no plans. In the Rajvansh family, everyone is asking Kunal and Kuhu what they want. Kunal says he wants to marry Kuhu and that he will sign the papers if the family does not want him to marry her.

