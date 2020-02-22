'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 21: Mishti's Bidaai

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with the confusion about taking pheras on top of the bus. Abir recites a shayari to lighten the mood and everyone claps. He picks up Mishti and takes the pheras.

The wedding is done and everyone is happy about the way it was pulled off. Nidhi says that the idea was unique and that Mishti totally stole the limelight. Kuhu hears this and does not look very happy. Rajashree worries about the muhurat being gone long back but Mishti manages the situation.

Mishti and Kuhu have a little conversation and Kuhu thanks Mishti. Rajashree points out how both her daughters will be sent off now. Meenakshi says she is very happy about taking them home.

A while later, Kuhu and Kunal are discussing how this is their actual marriage. Kunal says he does not know what happens in a real marriage. Kuhu says she does not have an idea either but she says they will figure out. They have a romantic moment when Ketki comes in and takes Kunal away for pictures.

Jasmeet comes to Kuhu and tells her how smartly Mishti gained sympathy by letting Kuhu marry first, then took away the attention. She asks Kuhu to make sure that Meenakshi hates Mishti and loves her. Kuhu says she is only worried about Kunal, everybody else likes Mishti anyway. Kuhu is then taken for the bidaai ceremony.

Vishwamber tells everybody that he wants the bidaai to happen in Marwadi style. They ask the bride to look back after exiting and also break a lamp. Mishti is called for the ceremony. Kuhu asks if her bidaai will happen. Rajashree refuses but Jasmeet says it is not required as Kuhu is already the daughter of the Rajvansh family.

Meenakshi apologises to Kuhu and tells her that she already belongs in the Rajvansh family. Kuhu says she is right and says she will do arrangements in the house to welcome Mishti. Rajashree gives her daughters gifts and asks them to never hide anything anymore.

Mishti's bidaai begins and leaves everyone emotional. All the family moments are being played as Mishti leaves the house and breaks the diya. Rajashree hugs Mishti and weeps. Vishwamber is also crying and hugging her. The emotional moment also gets Abir on the verge of crying.

Vishwamber tells the newlyweds that the doors of his house will always be open for them. Abir also starts crying and hugs Vishwamber. Mishti tells Meenakshi that her family loves Abir more than they love her. Meenakshi asks her to be the same with his family.

On the other hand, Kunal and Kuhu are trying to talk but people keep interrupting. Nidhi comes in asking about the pooja thaali but now Kunal gets angry. He takes Kuhu aways as they need to have a conversation.

Family is bidding farewell to Mishti. Jasmeet taunts Mishti by asking her to not break this family that she is entering in. Mishti looks at her and decides to ignore.

