'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 24: Mishti's Gruh Pravesh

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

The episode begins with Mishti's bidaai and everybody weeping at her going away. Abir tells Mishti as they leave that this is the beginning of their story. On the other hand, Kunal tells Kuhu that he isn’t artistic like Kuhu or Abir. All he can do express his love in simple words. Kuhu cries as she is really happy.

At the Rajvansh house, everybody is preparing to welcome the newlyweds. Abir tells Mishti that he is worried as he cannot trust his mother. Kuhu comes to help with the welcoming. She asks about something missing in the silver coin. Meenakshi says it’s a touch from her that is missing.

Parul and Kuhu decorate the whole house in the most beautiful manner possible. Meenakshi tells them how she wants Mishti’s gruh pravesh to be a memorable one. There Abir promises Mishti that he will not let anything wrong happen to her. He also makes her promise that she will tell him everything that happens to her. Abir is still worried about his family.

The duo arrives at the Rajvansh house and is worried to see that there is nobody to welcome them. They wonder if Meenakshi did this. Rajashree is getting super worried and Vishwamber asks her what the problem between Kuhu and Mishti has been. She tells him how the two secretly hate each other.

Mishti and Abir are outside the house when Kunal comes screaming surprise. Mishti is relieved and says this is going to be the best gruh pravesh ever.

Abir asks Kuhu if all of this was her plan. Meenakshi says she might not be as cool as Kuhu but she can surely try. Nidhi goes to get kalash but Meenakshi says there is no need as the times have changed. Mishti is told by Meenakshi that if she ever feels darkness around her she should remember this day. They are all always with her.

Mishti steps into the red colour and hurts herself. On the other hand, the liquid falls over Kuhu making her gasp. Family asks if they are okay. They say they are fine and get done with the ceremony.

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 19: Kuhu Has A Problem With Mishti

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 20: Kuhu Gets Married First

Meenakshi tries to wipe off the red liquid which has fallen on Kuhu's face. Kuhu says she will do it herself. Meenakshi notices something odd in the red liquid but doesn’t do anything about it. The family says that they will play a game now in which, if Abir wins, Kuhu will get the silver coin and if Mishti wins, Meenakshi gets the coin. Kuhu says that Abir never loses and the coin will come to her.

Image Courtesy: Rhea Sharma Instagram

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 21: Mishti's Bidaai

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 18: Kuhu Makes A Demand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.