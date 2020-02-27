'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 26: Kuhu Wants The Necklace

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Abir and Kunal doing yoga in the morning. Kunal is checking his phone and Abir asks him to put it down. Kunal tells him that he was waiting for a message from Kuhu as they might have had a small argument the previous day. He starts by saying he was lying in the bed and Abir cuts him midway saying he cannot discuss such things with him.

Kunal tries to tell him that Kuhu kicked him out of the bed but Abir does not listen. Abir just tells him to apologise even if it is not his mistake.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

Kunal and Jugnu are selecting a necklace when Kuhu comes in. Kunal goes to her and hugs her after making sure that there is nobody around. The two discuss the morning message that Kuhu had sent. Kuhu says she had called for a red sportscar and they sent purple. The two have a chilled out conversation. He also reminds Kuhu that Nidhi had given her a necklace.

Meenakshi tells Kuhu that the necklace is for Mishti as it is her first rasoi ritual. Kuhu tells Meenakshi that Mishti cannot cook. Meenakshi says she was unaware of this but does not mind. On the other hand, Mishti tells Abir that she doesn’t know anything about cooking. Abir asks her to refuse to do the ritual in such a case.

Mishti comes down and is informed by Kuhu that she has told Meenakshi about her not being able to cook. Meenakshi says that they can skip the ritual. Mishti says she would like to try. So they decide to have a cooking face-off between Mishti and Abir.

Kunal gets Kaushal to do the commentary. They are discussing who the judge is going to be. Abir says the judge has been called from outside and everybody is excited as there might be a surprise coming in.

Mishti and Abir are cooking and have a moment. Kunal teases them and the eye lock breaks. Abir calls Kunal his biggest enemy for ruining it. Kuhu is in her room with the necklace and remembers how everyone wants Mishti to have it. She tries to try on the necklace when Meenakshi comes in. She tells Kuhu that the necklace is so stunning that everybody would want to try it on. Kuhu tells her that she will get the necklace down after trying it once and Meenakshi leaves.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 21: Mishti's Bidaai

Also Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 24: Mishti's Gruh Pravesh

Kuhu gets upset thinking about a childhood episode. Mishti wonders why is she competing with Abir as she knows she is horrible at cooking. Nidhi asks Kunal to help Mishti but Kaushal says that is not allowed and that it would disqualify Mishti from the face-off.

Abir and Mishti are telling each other that they will win. Mishti acts all cute to get Abir distracted and she succeeds. Abir's dish burns as he is talking to Mishti. Meanwhile, Mishti realises that the judge is going to be Vishwamber. They tell each other that everything is fair in love and war.

Vishwamber tells everyone that Abir called them. They make fun of Mishti's cooking when they learn that they are here to judge. Kuhu comes down and joins the fun.

Kunal explains to the Maheshwaris the cooking game that is happening. He is asked if he would have won against Kuhu. They say only Kuhu can win. They have a hearty laugh before continuing.

Rajshree comes to check on them and comments that it looks like a tornado came over at Mishti's table. She also compliments Abir. Mishti's cake burns midway.

Meenakshi shows the necklace to the Maheshwari ladies. Kuhu seems tense. Meenakshi thinks to herself that everyone will soon figure out what Kuhu has done with the necklace.

Image Courtesy: Ritvik Arora Instagram

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 25: Mishti Wins The Silver Coins

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 20: Kuhu Gets Married First

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.