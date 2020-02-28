'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 27: Mishti's Necklace Is Broken

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Mishti and Abir presenting their sweet dishes. Abir has made kheer which he made for the Maheshwaris. Mishti says she should also have the choice to choose a judge and chooses Kuhu for it. Vishwamber and Rajashree really like the kheer and tell him that it is better than any kheer made at home. Mishti has made a chocolate walnut brownie.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

The Maheshwaris remember the time when Mishti baked a cake for Kuhu on her birthday. Vishwamber says he liked the kheer more than the cake. Nanu says Abir won the competition but Mishti won everyone's heart.

Meenakshi asks Kuhu to give Mishti the necklace for the competition. Meenakshi remembers how she had seen Kuhu dropping the necklace and breaking it. She smirks on the inside. She asks Kuhu to make Mishti wear it. After a lot of hesitation, Kuhu takes it in her hand as everybody sees it break in her hands.

Meenakshi says she will get it fixed. Mishti notices Kuhu's broken nail. Meenakshi is happy that Mishti has figured out. Kuhu goes inside, followed by Mishti. Meenakshi takes everybody to have a meal.

Kuhu is guilty about breaking the necklace. Mishti comes there and scolds her for spoiling her necklace. She also asks her to stop being jealous of her. Just then, Rajashree comes there so they both pretend to be nice to each other. On the other hand, Abir asks Parul to taste his food. Meenakshi says she will serve but Abir asks her to sit and have. He speaks about Mahashivratri pooja happening this year. He says he wants Mishti to do it as it is special for everyone. He thinks about his late father.

Vishwamber asks Abir to not think about what he lost and asks him to think about what he has gained. Abir and Mishti decide to take care of the pooja and the bhog. Kunal wishes to join but Mishti asks him to spend time with Kuhu. Kuhu comes there, she says sorry to Mishti and also asks Mishti to let Kunal and her help in the preparation.

Mishti assures her that she and Abir will manage. Meenakshi says there is a story behind that necklace. She asks Parul to narrate. Parul tells them that the necklace initially came in for Kaushal's wedding. It came for Niddhi but it disappeared on the day of the ceremony. She says they found the necklace in Abir's room while he was crying. They said that little Abir liked the necklace so much that he wanted his future bride to have it.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 21: Mishti's Bidaai

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 26: Kuhu Wants The Necklace

Abir tries to justify. Meenakshi says since then the necklace has been kept under lock and key. Mishti says the necklace is special to her. Parul says she can ask for anything to the new family that she is now a part of. Kuhu apologises again. Mishti is still upset. Kuhu feels lost and she walks away. Kunal catches hold of her and asks her if she can help with planning something for Abir. On the other hand, Mishti is asked by Abir what she is hiding from him as she seems tense.

Image Courtesy: Ritvik Arora Instagram

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 25: Mishti Wins The Silver Coins

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 24: Mishti's Gruh Pravesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.