Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke Actor Ritvik Arora Is Showing Off His Dance Moves | WATCH

Ritvik Arora is currently starring on a popular show on Star Plus titled Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor is essaying the role of Kunal Rajvansh. Ritvik has already won many hearts with his performance on the show. The show is the spin-off of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is already getting an overwhelming response from the audience from the very first episode itself.

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Ritvik Arora has already become a fan favourite among the masses and the credit goes to his dashing looks. The chemistry between Ritvik and his co-star Kaveri Priyam, who is also known as Kuhu on the show, is also one of the main reasons why the show has received a positive response from the viewers. The actor is very active on social media and he surely knows how to entertain his fans. Recently, Ritvik took to his Instagram account to treat his fans by showing off his killer dance moves. Ritvik's ardent fans must be aware of his dancing skills.

Watch the video here:

With the arrival of 2020, actor Ritvik Arora shared his first dance video of the year. The actor is showing off his amazing dance moves on the beats of a peppy track from film Good Newwz. He captioned the video as "So here it is, first dance video of 2020! (well officially atleast)! Had so much fun choreographing to this amazing song and dancing to it 😁❣️"

Ritvik's fans have always been adoring the actor for his looks, but now the fans have also fallen in love with his dance moves. Many of his fans have commented on this video. Some appreciated his looks while some fans also appreciated his dancing skills. The video has received about 74k views in just a day.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale Could Not Make It To Golden Globes 2020, Know Why

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Image Courtesy: Ritvik Arora Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.