Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke January 27 Written Update: Abir Interrupts The Marriage

The episode began with Abir, Kunal, and Nishant talking about Mishti and her situation. Nishant said Mishti cannot put too much time into the matter as it was her wedding the next day. Abir got a phone call and the person asked where he is. Nishant said they were outside Rajvansh Sadan. Abir went and checked on Mishti.

Meenakshi went to Nishant and asked what was it that he wanted. He said that Abir and Mishti were drifting away again. Mishti asked what option had he left for her. She flipped out on him and said that he had taken too long to express his feelings. She took a stool and got on top of it to corner him. She said that she had seen through his feelings a while back. However, he did not make a move or leave her a choice. Abir apologised while Mishti was still telling him where he went wrong.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update

Meenakshi told Nishant that he was supposed to be on time. Nishant said that she and her family do not deserve Mishti. His family would have never insulted her the way they did. He also asked for assurance that there will be no issues during the wedding ceremony.

Meenakshi replied by saying that there were a few things beyond her control. She told him that if he followed her directions, things would come to an end between Abir and Mishti. She made him promise that he would disappear with Mishti once Abir was out of the picture. On the other hand, Mishti told Abir how complicated the situation was. Abir asked her to not leave him as he accepted that it was his fault.

Abir told Mishti that he would fix everything. However, he was confused about Nishant as he was family. A misunderstanding occurred about Nishant not telling Mishti. At this point, Abir thought to himself how he cannot tell the truth as Nishant was her friend. Abir asked her to go home and told her he will fix everything.

The next morning, Parul got prasad for Abir and told him how Kunal was upset that Nishant's truth did not get revealed. Abir admitted that Nishant had feelings for Mishti. They asked him to be careful of Nishant. He sought everyone's blessings in the house.

At the Haldi ceremony, Kunal told Mishti that in the end, the right things would happen. Abir entered and everyone was fascinated to see him. Mishti had a flashback moment.

Read Vedika From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Other Villains We 'love To Hate'

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 23: Kairav Saves The Twins

Abir tried to explain to Vishwamber why he broke off the engagement earlier and why Nishant should not be the one to marry Mishti. Vishwamber was not willing to listen to what Abir had to say. Kunal asked Vishwamber to give Abir a chance to talk. After a lot of interruptions, Vishwamber gave him two minutes. Abir started talking and Nishant entered all drunk and uncontrollable. The episode ended here.

Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Read Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke Actor Ritvik Arora Is Showing Off His Dance Moves | WATCH

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 21: Luv-Kush Sees Trisha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.