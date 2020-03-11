'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 10: Abir And Kunal's Master Plan

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The televisin drama focuses on the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds recently got married. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Varsha and Rajashree trying to convince Kuhu to join them downstairs. Kuhu does not want to go down as she will be blamed for one thing or another related to Mishti. After trying for a while, they decide to leave Kuhu alone and let her make the decision. Kuhu is told by them that what she is doing is extremely wrong. On the other hand, Abir and Kunal have decided to give Kuhu and Mishti some laughing powder so that they can get them together for some time. However, Meenakshi somehow replaces it with bhang.

Abir and Kunal want Mishti and Kuhu to do a gol gappa eating challenge so that they can mix some laughing powder with the water. The plan works well as Mishti and Kuhu both get convinced for the task.

At the spot of competition, Abir, Kunal, and Jugnu tactfully add the bhang powder in the mixture. Somehow, Niddhi and Jasmeet also get involved in the tiff and decide to compete against each other. Abir agrees to it thinking it will be fun to get them in their candid phase. They start the competition.

Meenakshi is excited as she feels the two sisters will fight against each other once the bhang settles. The competition is over and it is a clear tie between Kuhu and Mishti. On the other hand, amongst Jasmeet and Niddhi, Jasmeet wins the competition. Their behaviour starts to change as they talk sloppy and utter out the truth. Abir and Kunal are wondering why they are not laughing with a funny tone.

Kunal and Abir start getting worried about their situation. They go to a corner and talk to each other about this being a problem. Abir checks the packet that he had and realises that it is bhang. They also ask Ketki how she got it as she was the one to supply the laughing powder. Ketki says there might be a misunderstanding as she had gotten laughing powder for sure.

Abir and Kunal return to see Mishti and Kuhu arguing over who was the one responsible for the fall of Ketan. They argue to a great extent but it suddenly turns to love when Kuhu asks Niddhi to say her sister’s name right. Kunal and Abir are happy to see their plan work out.

They all dance to a Bollywood song and have a lot of fun. Abir is successful in applying colour on Mishti as he had promised that morning. Mishti and Abir also have some good alone time. They return and Kuhu tells Mishti that she is the best dancer. Mishti tells her that she is best in everything. They ask people who is the best as they want each other to be tagged with the word “best". After a lot of talking, they come inside. Kuhu and Mishti also ask Niddhi and Jasmeet to resolve their indifferences. Abir and Kunak are just looking while all of this happens.

In some time, Kuhu challenges Jasmeet to apply colour on Meenakshi, but Jasmeet says she is scared. Kuhu takes up the challenge and does it. Meenakshi is angry but contains it and wishes her a happy Holi.

Kuhu and Mishti are in their own rhythm when Meenakshi asks them what has happened and what is causing them to behave in such a manner. Rajashree asks Mishti to apologise and Mishti says sorry Big Ben. They are all worried as Mishti calls Meenakshi by her secret pet name Kuhu tells Mishti in front of everybody that Meenakshi is Dragon saas and not Big Ben. Everyone in the room is very tensed about the situation now.

