'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 5: Parul Is Blamed For Abir's Condition

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial focuses on the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds recently got married. Have a look at the events that follow.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

The episode begins with Jasmeet telling Kuhu on call that she has to put the blame on somebody. Kuhu says she cannot put the blame on Parul as she is someone who is very considerate about the people in the house. However, Jasmeet insists. Just then Parul comes there and asks Kuhu to make everyone eat as nobody is eating in the house. Kuhu heads for the dining table. On the other hand, Mishti is doing shayari for Abir while she cries and urges him to wake up.

At the dining table, Nidhi blames Parul for the pills in the coffee. Everybody is left shocked as they seek answers from Parul. However, nobody is able to believe that Parul would do such a thing.

Mishti cries for Abir, asks him to wake up. She also says a beautiful shayari about their love. Just then, Ketki comes there calling Mishti as Nidhi is saying something important. Nidhi blames Parul and says she wanted Kunal to do the rituals for Mahashivratri and for that she spiked Abir's coffee.

They all try to tell Nidhi that Parul can never do such a thing. Meenakshi asks everyone to stop the drama as she just wants her son to be fine. Nidhi still goes on about Parul while Mishti is looking at Kuhu expecting her to reveal the truth.

They are all about to end the discussion when Kunal yells at Parul asking her why she did it. He is convinced as only Parul had access to the pills. Just then, Abir wakes up and yells at Kunal. They are all relieved but Abir is very angry and upset seeing Kuunal blame his mother. He asks Kunal to apologise but Kunal hesitates. Abir asks Parul to take him to his room as Kunal needs to realise that he is the safest with Parul.

On the other hand, Jasmeet tries to message Kuhu about the happenings there. Just then Varsha comes in and they have a little fun talk. Rajashree comes and tells them that Abir has gained consciousness. They are all thankful.

Mishti is looking for Kuhu to have a talk but is unable to find her. She meets Meenakshi there. Meenakshi tells Mishti that they have to look for the real culprit without hurting Abir. She also narrates the sequence of events that happened when she gave the pillbox to Parul. She says when Parul left the kitchen, the pills were left behind on the kitchen platform. She says she is positive that Parul would never do such a thing. She leaves Mishti thinking. On the other hand, Abir is out of danger and Nanu asks Abir and Kunal to sort out their differences.

Kunal and Abir are having a conversation about all that is happening in the house. Abir yells at Kunal for talking to Parul like that. Kunal is left hurt as Abir is extremely annoyed and is talking in a rude tone. One the other hand, Kuhu and Mishti have a conversation about the truth. Kuhu finally tells Mishti that she spiked the coffee because she thought Mishti would have it.

