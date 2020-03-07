'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 6: Kuhu's Birthday Celebration

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update

The episode begins with a conversation between Abir and Mishti where they are both apologising to each other. Mishti is apologising to Abir for not letting him do the abhishek and Abir is apologising for the kind of drama that she had to be a part of, on her third day in the house.

Abir tells her that she took all the blame upon herself, he is the one who is supposed to be apologising. Mishti says she got a chance to be the hero for once. They also discuss how Abir spoke to Kunal. Mishti says she needs to talk about that. On the other hand, the Maheshwaris have come into the house, late at night. Everyone is wondering why they have come. They say Mishti was the one to call them.

Meenakshi comes there and asks them why are there. They ask if Abir is fine now, everyone says yes. Meenakshi thinks to herself how Mishti could have just spoken to her about Kuhu’s truth but she has decided to call both families together and expose Kuhu. She smiles and takes the family inside.

Mishti comes with Abir and Kuhu asks Mishti why she had to call everyone at such an hour. After getting Kuhu to worry too much, she gets the cake. It is Kuhu’s birthday so they all wish her and sing for her while Kuhu is all happy. Abir thanks Mishti for the idea.

A flashback is shown where Abir and Mishti are talking about all the issues in the house. Mishti tries to tell Abir about Kuhu but is unable too, as Abir is already tensed. Mishti tells Abir that it is Kuhu’s birthday and that they should do something. They plan out the surprise together.

Kuhu is feeding cake to everyone and everyone is in a happy mood. She feeds the cake to Mishti and thanks her for not saying anything. Mishti says she is still disappointed by her. She is forgetting it all for the family. The party gets done.

Meenakshi and Abir meet and Abir asks her if it was her idea to blame it all on Parul. Meenakshi is trying to convince him but Abir tells her that it is hard for him to believe her given her history. Abir says he wants no drama in the house as it is Kuhu’s birthday. He makes sure she agrees to it.

On the other hand, Mishti asks Kunal to go and talk to Parul while she is sweeping the floor. He goes to help her and they have a hearty conversation while Kunal apologises. Mishti goes and calls Abir to show how Parul and Kunal are having a conversation. Abir is happy and thanks Mishi.

In the morning, Abir is coming back from his morning jog and Meenakshi is playing the sitar while Kuhu is working. Abir wishes Kuhu again. They all talk about the gifts that they are getting. Abir goes to his room and finds Mishti sleeping. He later discovers that it is just a pile of pillows under the blanket. He hugs the pillow and talks to it about getting on some dating site as his wife is not romantic at all. Mishti comes in and hits him. They have a romantic moment with each other. They are just about to kiss when they hear a knock on the door. It is Kunal who wants help with Kuhu’s gift.

Kunal and Abir are having a conversation at the door when Mishti takes Abir’s hand which is behind the door and plays with it. She also kisses it in order to tease and distract him. Kunal finally decides what to get Kuhu and leaves. Abir shuts the door and talks to Mishti about rights on each other. Abir challenges Mishti that he will kiss her in front of the entire family.

