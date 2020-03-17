'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 16: Meenakshi Is Upset

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with the media asking disturbing questions to the family. They ask if Kunal is illegitimate and if Meenakshi is going to disown him. Mishti asks the media to leave them alone as it is an emotional time for the family. Mishti takes Meenakshi inside and Kuhu goes and talks to her. Meenakshi blames Kuhu while she explains herself. When Meenakshi asks Kuhu if Mishti did it, Kuhu does not give a definite answer and simply says she is clever.

Mishti and Abir are having a conversation on the other hand. She tells him that she knows he was the one to do all of this. The Maheshwari family is shocked at the news and ask them for all the details. Kuhu comes in and tells them all that Meenakshi is missing. Abir is worried about Meenakshi and her whereabouts.

Mishti tells Abir that he and Kunal should have informed Meenakshi and kept her prepared. Jasmeet hears Abir and Mishti talk about the whole scene and she meets Kuhu outside. Kuhu tells Jasmeet that Meenakshi thinks Mishti is the one responsible. Jasmeet replies in affirmative. Varsha comes there and they both tell her that Mishti has done all of this. Varsha says it does not matter and asks Kuhu to go and take care of Meenakshi.

Meenakshi recalls Abir and Kunal’s childhood and is heartbroken. She goes to the temple, sits there and weeps her heart out. Kunal comes there and tries to tell her that there is nothing that she needs to worry about. He tells her that for him, she is his mother. Meenakshi refuses to believe and asks him to go to Parul. Kuhu is left helpless. She gets angry and takes Mishti’s name.

Mishti goes to Parul and tells her that she finally got all the rights. Parul thanks Abir and Mishti for their support. Ketki shows Mishti that the video has gained one million views. On the other hand, Nanu goes to Meenakshi and tells her that it is her win. Meenakshi asks how and Nanu says it was her right upbringing that gave Kunal the strength to do the right thing today.

Parul tells Kunal that all she wanted was to hear him call her maa which has now been fulfilled. Mishti and Abir are looking on and having fun with the cute family moment. Meenakshi comes in and talks to her sons. She says Kunal might have broken her heart but Abir has been the one to hurt her the most. Abir asks why are they even discussing this when both Abir and Kunal are the sons of this house. He also asks Meenakshi why she kept Parul here if she realised that her husband was wrong. She says she did it out of humanity.

Abir and Meenakshi are still having a heated conversation. Abir tells her that she wanted to keep her fake reputation alive and that is why she kept Parul as a servant. He also blames her for not treating her equally. Meenakshi is still mad about the whole situation and Abir says he knew she would react this way. He leaves and Meenakshi thinks to herself about exposing Kuhu and Mishti. She wonders how Abir would take the truth then.

