'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update March 3: Mishti Finds Out Kuhu's Truth

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with the doctor telling Mishti that the cold coffee could have been spiked. Mishti asks the doctor to help Abir. He says he will prescribe a few medicines for now and take a blood sample to get to the root of the matter. He tries to leave when Jugnu sees Kunal and hides the doctor. Kunal has come to check on Abir but receives a call from Kuhu who needs some urgent help. He decides to return. The doctor leaves saying he will be mailing the reports to Mishti.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 27: Mishti's Necklace Is Broken

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke updates

At the temple, everyone is wondering where the couple is. Jasmeet starts talking ill about Mishti upon getting an opportunity. She says she had heard Mishti getting an invitation to a party maybe they went there last night. Meenakshi says even if they went to a party, they might have returned on time as Abir does not drink. Jasmeet says maybe Mishti drinks these days. Rajashree responds by saying that it is not true.

Abir wakes up but is inebriated due to the spiked drink. He says quite a few cheesy lines to Mishti and tries to walk but all in vain. Mishti and Abir decide to leave but Abir kept losing his balance. Mishti is wondering what excuse to give to the family.

Mishti tries to take Abir to the temple but he does not stop talking. On the other hand, the family decides to make Kunal do the rituals as he is also the son of the house. Kunal is asked to check on Abir one last time. They are all amidst the chaos when Abir and Mishti arrive there.

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update: February 28: Abir Teases Mishti

Vishwamber points out how the abhishek (a ritual) has to be done by the elder son of the family. Kunal and Kuhu decide to do the pooja instead. Kunal sees Abir and Mishti enter and informs the family. Mishti tells the family it was the painkiller that caused the woes.

The pandit asks if anybody had liquor. Mishti wonders how can she lie about things since Abir could be under the influence of alcohol as she does not know what went into the cold coffee. She apologises to the family for being late as they take the abhishek forward. Mishti says that she feels dizzy and tries to stay out of the pooja. She says she will join them later. Kunal and Kuhu do the abhishek as the family insists.

Abir settles down and Mishti goes to get some water. Meenakshi tries to bring the matter to the forefront by saying out loud that she is wondering why Mishti did not do the pooja. Was it because she was drunk the previous night? Kuhu tries to support Mishti.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 2: Kuhu Mixes A Pill In The Coffee

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 26: Kuhu Wants The Necklace

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.