'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update: Devika Competes With Shantanu In Basketball Match

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a Hindi romantic drama television series starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. In the latest episode of the show, Devika and Shan played basketball. Krish tried to ask about Asmita.

The episode started with Krishi looking at Asmita’s pictures and clothes. Nevi asked her to go out and play. Krishi asked Nevi if she loved her. Nevi said a lot and went on to call her Badi Maa’s fairy. Krishi then asked to call her mother and convince her to talk to Krishi. Nevi asked her to not be sad about it.

Shan was teaching in the class when Devika came late. Shan then asked Devika to sit on the front seat, to which Devika questioned why she was getting the special treatment. He said that she deserved special attention and if she didn’t want to get expelled, she had to sit here.

Nevi came to Akira and hugged her. Nevi asked her how she was. She replied that she was good and mentioned that she met Moni in London’s hospital. Akira said that Shan was so hurt that he left Moni, Nirvan, and Mamo in London. Akira added that Shaan had done a lot for her and Mamo even after what her brother did to her. Nevi said that it was Shekhawat's fault and not hers.

Devika was playing basketball when Shan entered and asked her to play with people of a level. Shan said to Devika she would get to know how well she plays. She said that no one can beat her. Shan then asked Devika to play with her. Devika tried to walk away when Shan asked her if she was sacred. Devika agreed to play with Shaan. She questioned what would be the prize, to which, Sanjana replied that she would get whatever she wants.

Devika and Shan were playing basketball when Shan outplayed her. He took the ball and scored a point.

Nevi asked the servants if they have seen Krishi. Chahat said that Akira took Krishi to the college to meet Shan. Nevi said that Devika studies there and what if Krishi sees her. She furiously exclaimed that why Akira took her to college. Shan won the game in the end and also thought that he would do anything to bring her home as Asmita.

Image Courtesy: Stills from Yeh Teri Galiyan

