'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update January 31: Devika Risks Krishi's Life

Yeh Teri Galiyan January 31 written update

The scene starts with Chhahat throwing a tantrum at Shan for not bringing her mother, and Shan quickly responds to this by saying that Krishi’s mother is Chhahat’s mother as well. But that answer does not help the situation and Chhahat starts crying. Akira enters the scene and tries to convince Chhahat to stop crying and gives a teddy bear. Akira tells Chhahat that this teddy bear has been given by her mother and since she is a star she cannot visit since if she visits him the entire sky would go dark. Chhahat finally stops crying and hugs Akira after receiving the teddy bear.

Krishi and Devika, on the other hand, are enjoying some time alone. When Krishi demands Devika for a bowl of noodles, she quickly agrees and puts some instant noodle mix in a bowl. But she is unaware of the fact that you cannot put a steel pot in the microwave.

Devika is unaware of this and puts her headphones on and starts dancing. Krishi feels thirsty and comes to the kitchen to drink some water. But she quickly notices that the microwave is burning and she starts screaming to get Devika’s attention. But Devika is lost in dancing and she also has her headphones on. Because of Krishi’s screaming San runs into the kitchen and saves Krishi.

Shan gets angry at Devika for putting his daughter at risk. Devika continuously apologises and tells him that she has never used a microwave. Krishi enters the kitchen when Shan is scolding Devika and tells her father to apologise to her mother. Shan apologises to Devika for the sake of Krishi but is still furious at Devika.

