Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For January 29, 2020 : Krishi Meets Her Mother Again

The episode started with Shan rescuing Devika’s mother from an accident. Devika found her while Shan was trying to wake her up. Shan took Devika’s mother to the hospital. The doctor informed Devika and Shan that her mother was critical and immediate heart surgery was required. The doctor also asked them to deposit an amount of 5 lakhs for the surgery. Devika ran towards her mother and asked her why she went to the hospital all alone. Devika’s mother saw Shan and started praising him for rescuing her.

Devika’s mother was impressed by Shan and asked him whether he was married or not. When Shan informed her that he is married, Devika’s mother mentioned to him that if he wasn’t married that she would have given him the option to get married to Devika.

Devika abruptly went to Shan to ask the reason why Shan was doing all this. She called him an opportunist who was taking advantage of her mother’s situation as a way to convince her.

Shan scolded her for the same and said he was not trying to take advantage of her situation. Shan and other family members were seated on the dining table when the doorbell rang. Devika stood at the door dressed like Asmita. Shan and other family members were shocked to see her, while Krishi ran towards her and hugged her.

Devika was shocked to see Krishi’s situation and tried to figure out what she should be saying to her right now. Krishi questioned her why she left her. Krishi explained her situation and informed her how much she missed her mother. She also informed Devika that she was not able to talk to her mother. Krishi then told Devika that she won’t let her go now. The episode ended with Devikla thinking how difficult it was to handle Krishi in the situation.

