Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For January 30, 2020: Krishi's Reports Get Better

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a Hindi romantic drama television series starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. In the latest episode, Krishi’s health improved after seeing her mother.

Yeh Teri Galiyan written updates

The episode started with Krishi taking Devika to her room. She told her different things about her life from her hair to her height. Shan and other family members saw Krishi telling different things to Devika. Nevi took Krishi out of the room to give her medicines. Devika was sitting in the room when she thought that being Krishi’s mother is really difficult and how would she be able to do it.

Devika was called by Shan to his room to sign a contract regarding her being Asmita for three months. Devika shouted at Shan that she won’t do it. Shan asked her to do it anyway as he didn’t trust her for the same. Devika signed the agreement.

Shan and Nevi went to the hospital to collect Krishi’s reports. Shan was worried about Krishi’s health and hoped that this time, her reports should be better than before. Devika asked Krishi to sleep when Krishi stopped her and asked her to be with her.

While talking to Devika, Krishi told her that she loves her father a lot. She said that she loves her father and asked Devika to say that she loves Shan Majumdar. Devika was confused and tried to deny her. However, Krishi asked her again and then she accepted that she loves Shan Majumdar.

Shan was happy to see Krishi’s reports as her reports were better than before. The doctor advised Shan to take good care of her emotional health as her heart operation is not possible without a stable emotional state. He also asked Shan to take care that Krishi doesn’t experience any kind of trauma.

Chahat saw Devika taking care of Krishi and cried because her mother was still not there for her. Nevi and Shan saw Chahat crying and Shan asked her what happened. Chahat replied that Shan said Krishi’s mother also became a star just like her mother then how she was back. Chahat then told Shan that if he can bring back Krishi’s mother then he should have brought back her mother too.

