'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates : Devika Confesses Her Love For Shan

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a Hindi romantic drama television series starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. In the latest episode, Devika opened up about her feelings for Shan when he asked her to leave his house.

Yeh Teri Galiyan written update

The episode started with Devika trying to wake Krishi. She told Krishi that she knew she would listen to her mother even in her sleep. Shan stopped Devika and asked her to leave the house. Krishi held Devika’s hand and woke up. Shan held Krishi and asked her to give a hug to her father. However, Krishi denied and questioned Shan why he decided to give Asmita’s place to someone else.

Krishi exclaimed that she would live without her mother like Chahat but won't accept anybody else as her mother. Krishi then fainted again and the doctor asked everyone to leave the room. Akira dragged Devika out and told her that everybody in the family knew that she was doing all this for money. Devika denied and told her she was there for Krishi and not for money.

Also Read| Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For January 30, 2020: Krishi's reports get better

Shan signed a blank cheque to Devika and asked her to leave the house. Devika tore the check and told everyone that she was not there for the money but for Krishi. Nira questioned her if that was the only reason why she was there.

Also Read| 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update January 31: Devika risks Krishi's life

Devika then turned to Shan and told him that she didn't want to do that but it eventually happened to her. She hugged Shan and asked him to let her stay in the house for Krishi.

Shan pushed her and told her that he is not in love with her. He also mentioned that he won't give Asmita’s place to anyone. The doctor asked Shan to come upstairs as Krishi was having a panic attack. Devika and Shan ran upstairs. Krishi held Devika’s hand and Devika tried to calm her down by singing a lullaby. Krishi went off to sleep.

Also Read| Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For February 3, 2020: Devika and Shan dance together

Also Read| 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates For February 4, 2020: Krishi's Health Gets Worse

Image Courtesy: Still from Yeh Teri Galiyan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.